Keeping up the standards in The Villages

To the Editor:

We have all had people stirring the pot throughout our entire lives. Because my husband and I are both disabled, there is little we can do for entertainment. We so love driving around and looking at the darling and tasteful items people have in their yards.

My being a patented inventor, I (Lisa), love the thoughtfulness and creativity we supposedly have waited our entire lives to be able to freely make a choice about.

The houses that bother us, are the ones that upkeep has gone awry by someone passing away, illness related, kids or renters not caring, overgrown messes as a result of lack of funds or energy to clean up or foreclosure.

There must be a way for The Villages to manage these homes that sit for years continuing to bring our home values down.

Too much red tape to deal with, so you do nothing? Get a task force and an attorney to clean up these places or raise them and build new homes, parks for grandchildren or canine parks, rather than worry all of us ragged and creating a hostile environment about what may have been a tiny way of expressing ourselves in our front yards.

Rather than building bridges, recreation centers and thousands of new homes, why not eat the food that is already on your plate?

Lisa and Richard Zidlick

Soulliere Villas