The La Hacienda Recreation Center and Sports Pool will be closed for quarterly cleaning on Sunday, March 8. Guest ID card services, trail fees and social sign-ups will still be available from 8:30 a.m. until noon.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the La Hacienda Recreation Center at 753-1716.
La Hacienda Recreation Center and pool to be closed for cleaning
