Louise Humphries Gee, 91, of The Villages, FL, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020.

Ruth Louise Humphries was born January 2, 1929 in Good Pine, LA, the daughter of Thomas Alfred Humphries and Minnie Whatley Humphries. She spent her life serving the Lord and her husband as a United Methodist minister’s wife. For the last fifteen years, Louise and Theo traded full time pulpit ministry for sharing the good news with friends in The Villages. She served as the family bookkeeper and enjoyed sewing and crochet. Louise was an excellent cook, whose key lime pie was legendary. She played the armchair version of game shows daily and enjoyed doing crosswords and sudoku puzzles. She always had a bag packed for a cruise, including memorable adventures to the Holy Land, Methodist Tours of England, and the Panama Canal.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Rev. Theo Gee; her children, Scott Theodore Gee and his wife, Angela, of Winter Garden, FL and Mark Augustus Gee of The Villages, FL; her sisters, Shirley Chriss of Kissimmee, FL, Judy Kassera also of The Villages, FL, and Stacey Anderson of Troy, AL; and her grandchildren, Tommy Gee of Burl, AL and Katie Gee of Birmingham, AL. In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her siblings, Dorothy Crawford, Sally Franklin, and Tommy Humphries, Jr.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Ivey Funeral Home Chapel in Bainbridge, GA. Interment will be at Attapulgus Cemetery. The family will receive immediately following the service. Online visitors may sign the guest register at www.iveyfuneral.com. Memorial donations may be made to: The Florida United Methodist Children’s Home, 51 Children’s Way, Enterprise, Florida, 32725; Wildwood Food Pantry and Soup Kitchen c/o New Covenant Meth. Church, 3470 Woodridge Dr. The Villages FL 32162; Gideons International, c/o Charles W. Gee 1446 Attapulgus Hwy., Quincy FL 32351.