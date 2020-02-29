Robert G. “Bob” Koller

Robert G. Koller, (Bob), February 26, 2020, passed away peacefully in The Villages, FL. with family by his side.

Born in Buffalo, NY March 9, 1943, to the late Edward and Anna Koller. He graduated from Bishop Newman High School, Williamsville, NY and Gannon University, Erie, PA. After college Bob served as a sergeant in the US Army Reserve. He spent over 30 years at Syms Corporation in retail where he enjoyed interacting with customers. In retirement he was a part time groundskeeper at a local golf course near Buffalo, where he played golf weekly. He belonged to two golf leagues where he had great friends and lots of good times.

Bob spent the last winters in The Villages, Florida at his home there playing golf, making new friends, dancing at the Squares, and having fun in the sunshine. He and his wife Nancy were able to travel quite a bit, going to Hawaii, Europe, 2001 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake, Alaska, cruises, and numerous other destinations. Throughout the years Bob had a couple nicknames, “Ace” from college, and “Woody”, from his PT Cruiser days. Bob loved life and was an avid sports fan, having played basketball and baseball in school and town leagues. He was also interested in gardening and cooking. Bob was well loved by a wide circle of friends who enjoyed his outgoing personality and great sense of humor.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 28 years, Nancy Hess-Koller, (Hess), cherished sons, Michael R (Kathryn), James K. and stepson Aaron Kottke. Grandfather to Kelly M, Ryan W and Kaira A. Also survived by his loving brothers and sister Thomas (Barbara), Norbert (Mary Hylkema), and Ann Marie Helms (Lefty), along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Donations can be made to Buffalo Hospice, Buffalo, NY or Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages, FL. Memorial Services will be held at a later date in The Villages and Buffalo, NY to be announced by the family.