Saturday, February 29, 2020
Staff Report
The Villages alleges rogue salespeople stole customer information

The Villages is alleging salespeople who went rogue still have sensitive spreadsheets containing customer information important to the highly successful sales arm of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Keeping up the standards in The Villages

Some homeowners express creativity. Others, for all sorts of reasons, let their properties go. Here’s a Letter to the Editor addressing both.
Why is everybody in such a hurry at the gates?

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders why everybody is in such a hurry, particularly at the gates in The Villages.
Leesburg firefighters honored for life-saving efforts on teenager injured in vehicle crash

Two Leesburg firefighters have been honored by Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with a 2019 Life Saving Award.
Robert G. “Bob” Koller

Bob Koller spent his last winters in The Villages, playing golf, making new friends, dancing at the squares, and having fun in the sunshine.
Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
‘Rides of March’ car show coming to Phillips Buick GMC

The second annual "Rides of March" car show is coming to Phillips Buick GMC next week.
Robert G. “Bob” Koller

Robert Koller

Robert G. Koller, (Bob), February 26, 2020, passed away peacefully in The Villages, FL. with family by his side.

Born in Buffalo, NY March 9, 1943, to the late Edward and Anna Koller. He graduated from Bishop Newman High School, Williamsville, NY and Gannon University, Erie, PA. After college Bob served as a sergeant in the US Army Reserve. He spent over 30 years at Syms Corporation in retail where he enjoyed interacting with customers. In retirement he was a part time groundskeeper at a local golf course near Buffalo, where he played golf weekly.  He belonged to two golf leagues where he had great friends and lots of good times.

Bob spent the last winters in The Villages, Florida at his home there playing golf, making new friends, dancing at the Squares, and having fun in the sunshine. He and his wife Nancy were able to travel quite a bit, going to Hawaii, Europe, 2001 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake, Alaska, cruises, and numerous other destinations.  Throughout the years Bob had a couple nicknames, “Ace” from college, and “Woody”, from his PT Cruiser days. Bob loved life and was an avid sports fan, having played basketball and baseball in school and town leagues. He was also interested in gardening and cooking. Bob was well loved by a wide circle of friends who enjoyed his outgoing personality and great sense of humor.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 28 years, Nancy Hess-Koller, (Hess), cherished sons, Michael R (Kathryn), James K. and stepson Aaron Kottke. Grandfather to Kelly M, Ryan W and Kaira A. Also survived by his loving brothers and sister Thomas (Barbara), Norbert (Mary Hylkema), and Ann Marie Helms (Lefty), along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Donations can be made to Buffalo Hospice, Buffalo, NY or Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages, FL. Memorial Services will be held at a later date in The Villages and Buffalo, NY to be announced by the family.

Obituaries

Anne Caimano

Anne Caimano attended all four of the Buffalo Bills' consecutive Super Bowl appearances during the 1990s.
Read more
Follow us on Instagram