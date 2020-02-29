Search
Sunday, March 1, 2020
Staff Report
The Villages

Villages denies water and sewer hookup to nearby apartment complex

The Villages has denied water and sewer hookup to a massive apartment complex going up near the Haciendas of Mission Hills.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Speed contributes to gate strikes

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Charlotte resident says it appears many gate strikes are caused by drivers approaching the gates at unsafe speeds.
Letters to the Editor

Keeping up the standards in The Villages

Some homeowners express creativity. Others, for all sorts of reasons, let their properties go. Here’s a Letter to the Editor addressing both.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters honored for life-saving efforts on teenager injured in vehicle crash

Two Leesburg firefighters have been honored by Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with a 2019 Life Saving Award.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Robert G. “Bob” Koller

Bob Koller spent his last winters in The Villages, playing golf, making new friends, dancing at the squares, and having fun in the sunshine.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

‘Rides of March’ car show coming to Phillips Buick GMC

The second annual "Rides of March" car show is coming to Phillips Buick GMC next week.
Rocker Ted Nugent to be featured at event in The Villages

Rocker Ted Nugent will be featured at an upcoming event in The Villages.

The Motor City Madman will headline the event “An Evening with American Sporting Legend and Rock Star Ted Nugent” set for July 18. Tickets will reportedly be $350 each.

The event will benefit The Buffalo Stampeders at The Villages Charter School.

Ted Nugent

Through the years, Nugent has proven that he is more than a rock legend. He’s also a skilled political operator. He is a Republican.

Nugent bills himself as “the nation’s most outspoken proponent of our first and second Amendment rights, conducting thousands of pro-gun, pro-freedom, pro-America interviews in major media worldwide.” He has served on the board of directors of the National Rifle Association since his initial election in 1995.

News

Crime

News

Crime

Crime

News

Entertainment

Staff Report

Town Square Entertainment

News

News

Crime

News

Crime

Opinions

Opinions

District Manager Richard Baier and staff have Villages moving in right direction

District Manager Richard Baier and top staffers provided a sweeping address this past week of all that is being done to ensure The Villages is setting the pace to be a leader in the nation on many fronts.
Read more
Crime

Crime

Crime

