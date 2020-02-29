Rocker Ted Nugent to be featured at event in The Villages

Rocker Ted Nugent will be featured at an upcoming event in The Villages.

The Motor City Madman will headline the event “An Evening with American Sporting Legend and Rock Star Ted Nugent” set for July 18. Tickets will reportedly be $350 each.

The event will benefit The Buffalo Stampeders at The Villages Charter School.

Through the years, Nugent has proven that he is more than a rock legend. He’s also a skilled political operator. He is a Republican.

Nugent bills himself as “the nation’s most outspoken proponent of our first and second Amendment rights, conducting thousands of pro-gun, pro-freedom, pro-America interviews in major media worldwide.” He has served on the board of directors of the National Rifle Association since his initial election in 1995.