Snowbirds’ daughter dodges prosecution after biting brawl with husband

A 43-year-old woman who was visiting her snowbird parents’ villa over the holidays won’t be prosecuted in an alleged biting attack on her husband.

Angela Marie Roux, of Concord, N.C., has requested return of bond money put up two days after Thanksgiving when she was released from the Sumter County Detention Center. She had been arrested after reportedly leaving teeth marks on her husband while they were visiting her parents in the Alexa Villas in the Village of Mallory Square.

Roux was arrested on a charge of battery shortly before 7 p.m. Nov. 29 at her parents’ villa. When deputies arrived on the scene, Roux’s husband was holding her down on the front porch of the home. He said he and Roux had gone out to eat and have a few drinks.

The man told deputies that Roux “does not normally drink and never to the point she is intoxicated,” according to the arrest report. Roux started throwing papers around the house and then grabbed a set of keys and tried to leave. Her husband tried to hold her back, but she bit him on the left side of his chest, leaving a bite mark.

The fight between the longtime couple was sparked over a discussion of financial help to his mother, who lives in Massachusetts, the report said. A form filled out at the time of Angela Roux’s arrest indicated she earns $72,000 per year.

When a deputy tried to talk to Roux, she kicked a small table, stood up and began yelling at him. When Roux was taken into custody, she kicked the inside of the deputy’s patrol car and screamed at him.

The prosecutor’s office has announced that Roux will not face prosecution due to “victim/witness issues.” Her husband filled out a form indicating he did not want to see her prosecuted.

Roux’s parents bought the villa in 2008 and the property tax bill is mailed to their home in Davidson, N.C.