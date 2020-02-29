Speed contributes to gate strikes

To the Editor:

Upon simple observation, it appears many gate strikes are caused by drivers approaching the gates at unsafe speeds.

The inherent risk at driving too fast is not only gate damage, but the possibility of a collision with a golf cart, bicyclists, or a pedestrian on the OTHER side of the gate!

It seems inevitable that there will be a tragedy of this type someday. Sadly, this scenario will have a negative effect on everyone involved in such a tTragedy. And it will put a black mark on what we enjoy here in The Villages. All motorists, resident or visitor, need to slow down. A moment of haste at a gate crossing could lead to years of regret down the road.

Ronald St. Pierre

Village of Charlotte