Search
Home News
Sunday, March 1, 2020
Meta Minton
45.9 F
The Villages

Top Story

News

Villages denies water and sewer hookup to nearby apartment complex

The Villages has denied water and sewer hookup to a massive apartment complex going up near the Haciendas of Mission Hills.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

Speed contributes to gate strikes

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Charlotte resident says it appears many gate strikes are caused by drivers approaching the gates at unsafe speeds.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Keeping up the standards in The Villages

Some homeowners express creativity. Others, for all sorts of reasons, let their properties go. Here’s a Letter to the Editor addressing both.
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters honored for life-saving efforts on teenager injured in vehicle crash

Two Leesburg firefighters have been honored by Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with a 2019 Life Saving Award.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Robert G. “Bob” Koller

Bob Koller spent his last winters in The Villages, playing golf, making new friends, dancing at the squares, and having fun in the sunshine.
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

‘Rides of March’ car show coming to Phillips Buick GMC

The second annual "Rides of March" car show is coming to Phillips Buick GMC next week.
Read more
Read More Business

Villages denies water and sewer hookup to nearby apartment complex

The Villages has denied water and sewer hookup to a massive apartment complex going up near the Haciendas of Mission Hills.

The apartment complex will include 300 units and is being built at the intersection of County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road, at the far edge of Sumter County. The property will also become home to nearly 20,000 square feet of commercial development and more than 100 units at an assisted living facility, according to documents on file with Sumter County.

The 300 apartment units will be constructed very near The Villages.

“Although the property is situated in Sumter County, the property is surrounded by properties of The Villages. Because the land is not a holding of The Villages, they will not allow connection to The Villages infrastructure,” according to a memo prepared for Lady Lake commissioners.

The owners of the 40-acre property more than a decade ago turned to Lady Lake for water and sewer hookup. Last year, Sumter County granted permits to allow the start of the project. The trees have been cleared and the land is being prepared for the massive construction project.

The town has modified its service area boundary through the St. John’s River Water Management District to serve the property under the town’s Consumptive Use Permit. Sumter County and the Southwest Florida Water Management District have also signed off on the arrangement.

The apartment complex will be situated at the corner of County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road, in Sumter County.

The nearly 300 units will require about 74,500 gallons of water per day from Lady Lake.

In 2019, the town’s average withdrawal of water was 730,193 gallons per day. The town’s Consumptive Use Permit allows 1.118 million gallons per day through the year 2026.

“Trends indicate that the town will have sufficient capacity to grant the additional 74,500 gallons per day and remain under 90 percent of the allocated withdrawal of the Consumptive Use Permit through 2026,” said the document prepared for Lady Lake commissioners.

This could represent a financial windfall for Lady Lake, which could potentially pocket $678,327 in water impact fees, $842,084 in sewer impact fees and an additional $42,000 in annual surcharge revenues.

A special meeting on that topic will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 2 at Lady Lake Town Hall.

In 2018, the residents of the Haciendas of Mission Hills complained before the Sumter County Commission about the construction of the massive apartment complex in what is essentially their backyard.

Related Articles

News

Rocker Ted Nugent to be featured at event in The Villages

Rocker Ted Nugent will be featured at an upcoming event in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Snowbirds’ daughter dodges prosecution after biting brawl with husband

A 43-year-old woman who was visiting her snowbird parents’ villa over the holidays won’t be prosecuted in an alleged biting attack on her husband.
Read more
News

Villager truly has enjoyed a life full of adventurous careers

Village of Country Club Hills resident Paula Howard has enjoyed a variety of careers and adventures, including being a registered nurse, public relations and events professional, broadcaster, mother, cake baker, Peace Corps volunteer, writer and publisher.
Read more
Crime

Sumter sheriff seeks bandits who stole items from Villages Wal-Mart liquor store

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are searching for two bandits who recently ripped off the Wal-Mart liquor store in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood man wanted on multiple warrants jailed after high-speed pursuit

A Wildwood man with multiple outstanding warrants who fled from Sumter County sheriff’s deputies found himself behind bars on Friday afternoon.
Read more
News

Voters encouraged to take advantage of early voting and vote-by-mail options

Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays is encouraging voters to take advantage of early voting and vote-by-mail options for the upcoming Presidential Preference Primary Election.
Read more
Entertainment

Villages Old-Time Radio Drama Club hosting special detective mystery show

The Villages Old-Time Radio Drama Club is getting ready to present a special performance of Stories from the Golden Age.
Read more
Meta Minton

Latest Posts

Town Square Entertainment

Live square entertainment for Sunday, March 1

Bobby Blackmon & B3 Band Brownwood Paddock Square  |  5:00 PM Chasing Amy Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM SSnakeyez Spanish Springs Town Square  |  5:00 PM
Read more
News

Villages denies water and sewer hookup to nearby apartment complex

The Villages has denied water and sewer hookup to a massive apartment complex going up near the Haciendas of Mission Hills.
Read more
News

Rocker Ted Nugent to be featured at event in The Villages

Rocker Ted Nugent will be featured at an upcoming event in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Snowbirds’ daughter dodges prosecution after biting brawl with husband

A 43-year-old woman who was visiting her snowbird parents’ villa over the holidays won’t be prosecuted in an alleged biting attack on her husband.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Rocker Ted Nugent to be featured at event in The Villages

Rocker Ted Nugent will be featured at an upcoming event in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Snowbirds’ daughter dodges prosecution after biting brawl with husband

A 43-year-old woman who was visiting her snowbird parents’ villa over the holidays won’t be prosecuted in an alleged biting attack on her husband.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

District Manager Richard Baier and staff have Villages moving in right direction

District Manager Richard Baier and top staffers provided a sweeping address this past week of all that is being done to ensure The Villages is setting the pace to be a leader in the nation on many fronts.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Crime

Snowbirds’ daughter dodges prosecution after biting brawl with husband

A 43-year-old woman who was visiting her snowbird parents’ villa over the holidays won’t be prosecuted in an alleged biting attack on her husband.
Read more
Crime

Sumter sheriff seeks bandits who stole items from Villages Wal-Mart liquor store

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are searching for two bandits who recently ripped off the Wal-Mart liquor store in The Villages.
Read more
Read More Crime

Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe to our email newsletter

Follow us on social

48,951FansLike
0FollowersFollow
2,020FollowersFollow

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment
The Villages
clear sky
45.9 ° F
53 °
39.2 °
100 %
0.7mph
1 %
Sun
67 °
Mon
73 °
Tue
79 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
75 °

Follow us on Instagram