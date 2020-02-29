Villages Old-Time Radio Drama Club hosting special detective mystery show

The Villages Old-Time Radio Drama Club is getting ready to present a special performance of Stories from the Golden Age.

The detective mystery story, “The Mad Dog Murder,” will be presented by the L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theater group from Clearwater on March 5 at 7 p.m. at Savannah Center. It will be followed by Broadway show songs performed by Joanie Sigal. A $3 donation is required to cover the cost of snacks, printing and transportation.

The event, the seventh annual appearance by the group, will be in the Atlanta and Charleston ballrooms, with plenty of cabaret-style seating for members, non-members and guests. Popcorn and soft drinks will be provided or those attending are welcome to bring their own.

The original “Mad Dog Murder” first appeared in the June 1936 issue of Detective Fiction Weekly. The story centers on an ingenious and cold-blooded plan that turns a harmless Pekingese dog into an insidious agent of murder.

The Villages Old-Time Radio Club meetings return on April 2 at 7 p.m. at the Savannah Center. For more information, click HERE or contact host Ed Williams at (352) 750-5067 or at eawilliams@prodigy.net.