Sunday, March 1, 2020
Larry D. Croom
Villages denies water and sewer hookup to nearby apartment complex

The Villages has denied water and sewer hookup to a massive apartment complex going up near the Haciendas of Mission Hills.
Letters to the Editor

Speed contributes to gate strikes

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Charlotte resident says it appears many gate strikes are caused by drivers approaching the gates at unsafe speeds.
Letters to the Editor

Keeping up the standards in The Villages

Some homeowners express creativity. Others, for all sorts of reasons, let their properties go. Here’s a Letter to the Editor addressing both.
Read more
Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters honored for life-saving efforts on teenager injured in vehicle crash

Two Leesburg firefighters have been honored by Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with a 2019 Life Saving Award.
Obituaries

Robert G. “Bob” Koller

Bob Koller spent his last winters in The Villages, playing golf, making new friends, dancing at the squares, and having fun in the sunshine.
Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

‘Rides of March’ car show coming to Phillips Buick GMC

The second annual "Rides of March" car show is coming to Phillips Buick GMC next week.
Voters encouraged to take advantage of early voting and vote-by-mail options

State Sen. Alan Hays
Alan Hays

Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays is encouraging voters to take advantage of early voting and vote-by-mail options for the upcoming Presidential Preference Primary Election.

The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot be sent to your home is Saturday, March 7. Many residents enjoy having the option of being able to make choices at home while researching the issues, determining selections and completing the ballot.

When returning a mail ballot, voters must make sure to sign the voter’s certificate on the pre-addressed, postage-paid return envelope. Then just drop it in the mail to P.O. Box 457, Tavares, FL 32778. Hays said it’s important to allow plenty of time for the ballot to be received in the Elections Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day, which is March 17.

Mail ballots may be dropped off at any Early Voting Site during the Early Voting period, which runs from March 5-14 between the hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Voters also can take advantage of the 24/7 vote-by-mail drop box outside the Supervisor of Elections Office, located at 1898 E. Burleigh Blvd., Tavares, FL 32778.

Those preferring to vote in person can take advantage of the Early Voting period, when lines usually are shorter and allow much more flexibility than voting on Election Day. Voters can choose to vote at any one of the 11 Early Voting sites located throughout Lake County. They will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily during the Early Voting period (March 5-14) and are located at:

  • Lady Lake Public Library, 225 W. Guava St, 2nd Floor, Lady Lake, FL 32159
  • Leesburg Public Library, 100 E. Main St., Leesburg, FL 34748
  • Cagan Crossings Community Library, 16729 Cagan Oaks, Clermont, FL 34714
  • Clermont Arts and Recreation Center, 3700 S. U.S. Highway 27, Clermont, FL 34711
  • Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont, FL 34711
  • Eustis Service Center, 301 W. Ward Avenue, Eustis, FL 32726
  • Lake County Administration Building, 315 W. Main Street, 2nd Floor, Tavares FL 32778
  • Minneola City Hall, 800 N. U.S. Highway 27, Minneola, FL 34715
  • Southside Umatilla Community Center, 17107 Ball Park Road, Umatilla, FL 32784
  • Supervisor of Elections Office, 1898 E. Burleigh Blvd., Tavares, FL 32778
  • W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora, FL 32757

Voters are encouraged to mark up their sample ballots and take it with them when voting. Sample ballots are mailed a week prior to the start of Early Voting and currently are available on the Lake County Supervisor of Elections website. Visit www.lakevotes.com and select Voter Information on the home page. You will need to enter some information to view your customized sample ballot.

Hays said those preferring to go to the polls on Election Day (March 17) should allow themselves plenty of extra time. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters will need to vote at their assigned precincts on Election Day. Some precinct/polling locations have changed, so voters are encouraged to check their precinct/polling location prior to heading to the polls.

Voter information cards denote precinct and polling location information. To verify your current precinct assignment, visit www.lakevotes.com and click the “Where Do I Vote?” tab on the home page. You will need to enter your information to display your personal precinct location.

Anyone with questions regarding their voting options are encouraged to call the Lake County Supervisor of Elections Office at (352) 343-9734.

Larry D. Croom

Live square entertainment for Sunday, March 1

Bobby Blackmon & B3 Band Brownwood Paddock Square  |  5:00 PM Chasing Amy Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM SSnakeyez Spanish Springs Town Square  |  5:00 PM
Opinions

District Manager Richard Baier and staff have Villages moving in right direction

District Manager Richard Baier and top staffers provided a sweeping address this past week of all that is being done to ensure The Villages is setting the pace to be a leader in the nation on many fronts.
Read more
Crime

Snowbirds’ daughter dodges prosecution after biting brawl with husband

A 43-year-old woman who was visiting her snowbird parents’ villa over the holidays won’t be prosecuted in an alleged biting attack on her husband.
Crime

Sumter sheriff seeks bandits who stole items from Villages Wal-Mart liquor store

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are searching for two bandits who recently ripped off the Wal-Mart liquor store in The Villages.
Read more
