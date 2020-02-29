Voters encouraged to take advantage of early voting and vote-by-mail options

Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays is encouraging voters to take advantage of early voting and vote-by-mail options for the upcoming Presidential Preference Primary Election.

The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot be sent to your home is Saturday, March 7. Many residents enjoy having the option of being able to make choices at home while researching the issues, determining selections and completing the ballot.

When returning a mail ballot, voters must make sure to sign the voter’s certificate on the pre-addressed, postage-paid return envelope. Then just drop it in the mail to P.O. Box 457, Tavares, FL 32778. Hays said it’s important to allow plenty of time for the ballot to be received in the Elections Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day, which is March 17.

Mail ballots may be dropped off at any Early Voting Site during the Early Voting period, which runs from March 5-14 between the hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Voters also can take advantage of the 24/7 vote-by-mail drop box outside the Supervisor of Elections Office, located at 1898 E. Burleigh Blvd., Tavares, FL 32778.

Those preferring to vote in person can take advantage of the Early Voting period, when lines usually are shorter and allow much more flexibility than voting on Election Day. Voters can choose to vote at any one of the 11 Early Voting sites located throughout Lake County. They will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily during the Early Voting period (March 5-14) and are located at:

Lady Lake Public Library, 225 W. Guava St, 2nd Floor, Lady Lake, FL 32159

Leesburg Public Library, 100 E. Main St., Leesburg, FL 34748

Cagan Crossings Community Library, 16729 Cagan Oaks, Clermont, FL 34714

Clermont Arts and Recreation Center, 3700 S. U.S. Highway 27, Clermont, FL 34711

Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont, FL 34711

Eustis Service Center, 301 W. Ward Avenue, Eustis, FL 32726

Lake County Administration Building, 315 W. Main Street, 2nd Floor, Tavares FL 32778

Minneola City Hall, 800 N. U.S. Highway 27, Minneola, FL 34715

Southside Umatilla Community Center, 17107 Ball Park Road, Umatilla, FL 32784

Supervisor of Elections Office, 1898 E. Burleigh Blvd., Tavares, FL 32778

W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora, FL 32757

Voters are encouraged to mark up their sample ballots and take it with them when voting. Sample ballots are mailed a week prior to the start of Early Voting and currently are available on the Lake County Supervisor of Elections website. Visit www.lakevotes.com and select Voter Information on the home page. You will need to enter some information to view your customized sample ballot.

Hays said those preferring to go to the polls on Election Day (March 17) should allow themselves plenty of extra time. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters will need to vote at their assigned precincts on Election Day. Some precinct/polling locations have changed, so voters are encouraged to check their precinct/polling location prior to heading to the polls.

Voter information cards denote precinct and polling location information. To verify your current precinct assignment, visit www.lakevotes.com and click the “Where Do I Vote?” tab on the home page. You will need to enter your information to display your personal precinct location.

Anyone with questions regarding their voting options are encouraged to call the Lake County Supervisor of Elections Office at (352) 343-9734.