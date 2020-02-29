Why is everybody in such a hurry at the gates?

To the Editor:

I think the gates are an important safety tool. Gates slow down cars, and gates give golf carts a chance to cross the street ONLY if the gates go down after each car.

Recently, I’ve noticed that as long as cars are leaving, the gate will now stay up. I think it was much safer when everyone knew the gate closed after every car. The gates are well marked – there should be no confusion about where they are. I wonder – why is everybody in such a hurry? Why can’t people be polite to one another?

Carla Huffman

Village of Pennecamp