Saturday, February 29, 2020
The Villages alleges rogue salespeople stole customer information

The Villages is alleging salespeople who went rogue still have sensitive spreadsheets containing customer information important to the highly successful sales arm of Florida's Friendliest Hometown.
Keeping up the standards in The Villages

Some homeowners express creativity. Others, for all sorts of reasons, let their properties go. Here's a Letter to the Editor addressing both.
Letters to the Editor

Why is everybody in such a hurry at the gates?

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders why everybody is in such a hurry, particularly at the gates in The Villages.
Read more
Leesburg firefighters honored for life-saving efforts on teenager injured in vehicle crash

Two Leesburg firefighters have been honored by Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with a 2019 Life Saving Award.
Robert G. "Bob" Koller

Bob Koller spent his last winters in The Villages, playing golf, making new friends, dancing at the squares, and having fun in the sunshine.
Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
'Rides of March' car show coming to Phillips Buick GMC

The second annual "Rides of March" car show is coming to Phillips Buick GMC next week.
Why is everybody in such a hurry at the gates?

To the Editor:

I think the gates are an important safety tool. Gates slow down cars, and gates give golf carts a chance to cross the street ONLY if the gates go down after each car.
Recently, I’ve noticed that as long as cars are leaving, the gate will now stay up. I think it was much safer when everyone knew the gate closed after every car. The gates are well marked – there should be no confusion about where they are. I wonder – why is everybody in such a hurry? Why can’t people be polite to one another?

Carla Huffman
Village of Pennecamp

 

