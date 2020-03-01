82-year-old won’t be prosecuted after mixing wine and medication at square

An 82-year-old woman won’t be prosecuted after reportedly mixing wine and medication during an evening at a town square in The Villages.

Joyce Everett Beedle of Summerfield had been arrested Oct. 17 on a charge of driving under the influence after she was spotted driving without headlights in the vicinity of Main Street and Paige Place, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Beedle’s eyes were watery, bloodshot and glassy, but she initially denied she had been drinking. She provided a breath sample that showed she had a blood alcohol level of .07.

She then admitted she had consumed two “three-finger” pours of wine between 6 and 7:30 p.m. She also admitted she takes medication, but did not know its name or if she should be combining the medication with alcohol.

Last week, the prosecutors office announced Beedle will not face prosecution in the case.

“The facts of this case are not sufficient to sustain a conviction at trial. Justice would not be served by continued prosecution,” the announcement said.