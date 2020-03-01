Gate attendant speaks out

To the Editor:

I have been reading about manned gates not being necessary. I have been a Gate Attendant at Bonnybrook Gate for over 10 years on the midnight shift. I would be hard pressed to guess how many people have stopped and asked directions. The look of relief on their faces when I show them where they are and how to get where their going. Not only visitors but residents. Not having gates attended would be a disaster for the age group of the residents and visitors to The Villages.

William Cole

Village of Bonnybrook