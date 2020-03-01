Search
Monday, March 2, 2020
Meta Minton
Cody's owner announces change in leadership at restaurants in The Villages

The owner of Cody's has announced a change in leadership at restaurants in The Villages. We've got details.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Inconsiderate golfers

A Village of Piedmont resident is sick and tired of inconsiderate golfers in The Villages. He cites several examples. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Letters to the Editor

Gate attendant speaks out

A gate attendant who works the midnight shift speaks out on the gate controversy in The Villages.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters honored for life-saving efforts on teenager injured in vehicle crash

Two Leesburg firefighters have been honored by Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with a 2019 Life Saving Award.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Charles E. "Chuck" Nelson

Chuck Nelson was a pipefitter before retiring to The Villages.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

'Rides of March' car show coming to Phillips Buick GMC

The second annual "Rides of March" car show is coming to Phillips Buick GMC next week.
Governor declares public health emergency after two ‘presumptively positive’ for Coronavirus

Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a public health emergency after two people tested “presumptively positive” for the Coronavirus.

You can read his entire declaration at this link: Governor’s emergency declaration on Coronavirus

The first patient is an adult Manatee county resident without travel history to countries identified for restricted travel by the Centers for Disease Control. This person did seek health care, is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. The Florida Department of Health is working closely with the patient, their close contacts and health care providers to isolate and monitor persons who may have been exposed to COVID-19 and implement testing of anyone who may develop COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath.

The second patient is an adult resident of Hillsborough county with a history of travel to Italy. This person is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

COVID-19 can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. These droplets may land on objects and surfaces. Other people may contract COVID-19 by touching these objects or surfaces, then touching their eyes, nose or mouth.

Symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure. Most people recover from the COVID-19 without needing special treatment. The elderly and those with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, heart problems and diabetes, are more likely to develop serious illness.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. As a reminder, the Department always recommends everyday preventive actions to help impede the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

  • Avoiding close contact with people who are sick;
  • Staying home when you are sick and avoiding contact with persons in poor health;
  • Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands;
  • Covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then disposing of the tissue;
  • Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing;
  • Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

The CDC does not recommend that asymptomatic, healthy people wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19. Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).

A person that experiences a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, within 14 days after travel from China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan and any other destination under CDC travel advisory should call ahead to their health care provider and local county health department (CHD) and mention their recent travel or close contact.

If a person has had close contact with someone showing these symptoms who has recently traveled from this area or been in contact with a person with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19, they should call ahead to a health care professional and the county health department. The health care professional will work with the Department to determine if the person should be tested for COVID-19.

Crime

82-year-old won't be prosecuted after mixing wine and medication at square

An 82-year-old woman won't be prosecuted after reportedly mixing wine and medication during an evening at a town square in The Villages.
Crime

Villager ordered to stay away from booze after causing scene at hotel

A Villager has been ordered to stay away from booze after causing a scene earlier this year at a local hotel.
Crime

Villager to lose license after crash near Morse family compound

A 68-year-old Villager will lose her driver's license after her arrest in December outside the Morse family compound on County Road 466.
Crime

Villager's son sentenced after reportedly mixing beer and pills

A Villager's son has been sentenced after reportedly mixing beer and pills last year, leading to his arrest on a charge of driving under the influence.
Crime

Suspect in Target thefts tracked down thanks to cleaning company shirt

A former cleaning company employee was tracked down in a theft case thanks to a surveillance image which captured him in company apparel.
Town Square Entertainment

Live square entertainment for Monday, March 2

Street Talk Brownwood Paddock Square  |  5:00 PM Studio 77 Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM Never Never Band Spanish Springs Town Square  |  5:00 PM
Opinions

Opinions

The gates in The Villages are a joke

Writing in an Opinion piece, a Village of Mallory Square resident says the gates in The Villages are a joke.
Crime

Crime

82-year-old won't be prosecuted after mixing wine and medication at square

An 82-year-old woman won't be prosecuted after reportedly mixing wine and medication during an evening at a town square in The Villages.
Crime

Villager ordered to stay away from booze after causing scene at hotel

A Villager has been ordered to stay away from booze after causing a scene earlier this year at a local hotel.
