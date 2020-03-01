Search
Sunday, March 1, 2020
Letters to the Editor
Villages denies water and sewer hookup to nearby apartment complex

The Villages has denied water and sewer hookup to a massive apartment complex going up near the Haciendas of Mission Hills.
Read More Headlines

Inconsiderate golfers

A Village of Piedmont resident is sick and tired of inconsiderate golfers in The Villages. He cites several examples. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Letters to the Editor

Gate attendant speaks out

A gate attendant who works the midnight shift speaks out on the gate controversy in The Villages.
Leesburg firefighters honored for life-saving efforts on teenager injured in vehicle crash

Two Leesburg firefighters have been honored by Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with a 2019 Life Saving Award.
Robert G. “Bob” Koller

Bob Koller spent his last winters in The Villages, playing golf, making new friends, dancing at the squares, and having fun in the sunshine.
Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
‘Rides of March’ car show coming to Phillips Buick GMC

The second annual "Rides of March" car show is coming to Phillips Buick GMC next week.
Inconsiderate golfers

To the Editor:

There are many golfers out there who think they are living in an exclusive country club with their personal staff. They are lazy and inconsiderate of others. Here are some examples:  When asked by an ambassador to fix the pitch marks on the green, he replied, “That’s your job.”
Another walked up to an ambassador’s cart, took the top off the drinking water jug and put his sweaty bandana into the water so he could cool off.
Many golfers drive right up to the green doing damage to the grass in those areas (15 feet even for handicapped golfers is the rule). Many ignore the signs to stay off certain areas.
Come on people! If you have ever been a true golfer, you have read the rules of etiquette in golf. Fix your divots and pitch marks or yours and others, stay where allowed. With the thousands of rounds played yearly help keep the courses in good shape. The professional staff does all they can to keep the courses in good shape. HELP THEM.

Steven Shideler
Village of Piedmont

 

Follow us on Instagram