Inconsiderate golfers

To the Editor:

There are many golfers out there who think they are living in an exclusive country club with their personal staff. They are lazy and inconsiderate of others. Here are some examples: When asked by an ambassador to fix the pitch marks on the green, he replied, “That’s your job.”

Another walked up to an ambassador’s cart, took the top off the drinking water jug and put his sweaty bandana into the water so he could cool off.

Many golfers drive right up to the green doing damage to the grass in those areas (15 feet even for handicapped golfers is the rule). Many ignore the signs to stay off certain areas.

Come on people! If you have ever been a true golfer, you have read the rules of etiquette in golf. Fix your divots and pitch marks or yours and others, stay where allowed. With the thousands of rounds played yearly help keep the courses in good shape. The professional staff does all they can to keep the courses in good shape. HELP THEM.

Steven Shideler

Village of Piedmont