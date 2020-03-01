Sumter detectives seek bandit who ripped off DVDs and candy from Villages Wal-Mart

Sumter County detectives are searching for a thief who recently stole DVDs and candy from a Wal-Mart store in The Villages.

The man pictured above entered the store, located at Buffalo Ridge Plaza, on Feb. 2 at about 4:45 p.m. He then left without paying for the merchandise and was later seen entering a black passenger car, a sheriff’s office report states.

Anyone with information about the crime or the bandit is asked to contact Detective DeArmond at (352) 793-2621 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) and reference case number 561.