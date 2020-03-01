Suspect in Target thefts tracked down thanks to cleaning company shirt

A former cleaning company employee was tracked down in a theft case thanks to a surveillance image which captured him in company apparel.

John Dean Dugan, 27, was arrested last week at his home in Weirsdale by a Lady Lake Police Department detective investigating a pair of thefts at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza.

Dugan entered the store twice wearing a shirt with the slogan “I am Pro,” on the back of his garment. He took Ring doorbells during each theft, according to the arrest report.

An Ocala police detective contacted the Lady Lake Police Department to provide information about Dugan, who had been arrested Feb. 18 at a Target store in Ocala in the theft of a Ring doorbell. He is also a suspect in the theft of a Ring doorbell at a Target store in Oveido.

The Lady Lake detective this past Tuesday went to the Marion County Jail to interview Dugan, but discovered he had been released on bond. The detective found Dugan at his home in Weirsdale and showed him the surveillance images from Target. In the images, Dugan was wearing the shirt from Maidpro cleaning service. Dugan said he had worked for the Wildwood cleaning company for about three weeks. He also admitted he would give a Ring doorbell to his drug dealer to receive about $100 worth of heroin.

Dugan, who has two children and is expecting a third child with his wife, was issued a notice to appear in Lake County Court to answer to a charge of shoplifting.