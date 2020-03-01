I believe the gates in The Villages are a joke. I think they are only here so the owners can call The Villages a “gated community.” I think a more fitting term would be, “A community with ridiculous gates” instead of a “gated community.”

When people who don’t reside in The Villages pull up in the visitor’s lane to the gate shack, they are never asked where they going or who they are visiting or what business they have in the community. The gate attendant simply opens the gate for them without even speaking to them. I am thinking that if a beat up old pick-up truck enters the “visitor” lane with a machine gun mounted in the bed and people dressed in guerilla like uniforms riding in the back, that pick-up would simply be waved through! It is actually easier for a resident to enter the “visitor” lane and be waved through then to have to stop at the “residents” gate and flash your villages given gate card in order to open the gate so you can enter.

Further, when exiting any village in The Villages, what is the purpose of having a gate that automatically opens when a vehicle is sensed by the detector? How does this add to the security of The Villages? After all, you are exiting that village, not entering it! Again, what is the purpose of that gate?

Given the examples above, what is the purpose of any gate in The Villages?

As a side note, if The Villages is going to continue to have gates, why not make them more visible with lights or something? I know instances where sometimes certain gates are left open and sometimes those same gates are closed until they sense a vehicle approaching. A driver has to really be extra alert to keep from crashing through these gates as they are not always easy to see, especially at night. Examples that come to mind are the gates exiting Morse Boulevard in either direction from U.S. Hwy. 441 and County Road 466.

I wholeheartedly disagree with District Manager Richard Baier that the “vast majority” of gate repairs are caused by distracted drivers. Make the gates more visible!

Thomas Cseplo is a resident of the Village of Mallory Square.