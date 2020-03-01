Villager ordered to stay away from booze after causing scene at hotel

A Villager has been ordered to stay away from booze after causing a scene earlier this year at a local hotel.

An intoxicated Ruth Luise Sachs, 67, of the Village of Santo Domingo, was arrested Jan. 11 at the Comfort Suites on Avenida Central in The Villages. She demanded a room, became aggressive and began throwing things at the manager, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

EMS personnel responded to the hotel and Sachs was offered a chance to be taken to a local hospital, but said “she wanted to go to jail instead,” the arresting officer wrote in the report. The German-born Sachs admitted drinking alcohol prior to the altercation. She was arrested on a charge of disorderly intoxication.

Last month in Lake County Court, Sachs entered into a pre-trial intervention contract that will enable her to avoid prosecution in the case if she lives up to the terms of the deal.

She must seek an alcohol evaluation and stay away from alcohol for six months. She has been ordered to perform 25 hours of community service and must pay $175 to the Lady Lake Police Department for the investigation into the case.