Crime
Monday, March 2, 2020
Meta Minton
The Villages

Top Story

News

Enthusiasm running high for pricey waterfront lots at Chitty Chatty

Enthusiasm is reportedly running high for pricey waterfront lots at the new Village of Chitty Chatty.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Inconsiderate golfers

A Village of Piedmont resident is sick and tired of inconsiderate golfers in The Villages. He cites several examples. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Letters to the Editor

Gate attendant speaks out

A gate attendant who works the midnight shift speaks out on the gate controversy in The Villages.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters honored for life-saving efforts on teenager injured in vehicle crash

Two Leesburg firefighters have been honored by Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with a 2019 Life Saving Award.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Charles E. “Chuck” Nelson

Chuck Nelson was a pipefitter before retiring to The Villages.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

‘Rides of March’ car show coming to Phillips Buick GMC

The second annual "Rides of March" car show is coming to Phillips Buick GMC next week.
Villager ordered to stay away from booze after causing scene at hotel

Ruth Luise Sachs

A Villager has been ordered to stay away from booze after causing a scene earlier this year at a local hotel.

An intoxicated Ruth Luise Sachs, 67, of the Village of Santo Domingo, was arrested Jan. 11 at the Comfort Suites on Avenida Central in The Villages. She demanded a room, became aggressive and began throwing things at the manager, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

EMS personnel responded to the hotel and Sachs was offered a chance to be taken to a local hospital, but said “she wanted to go to jail instead,” the arresting officer wrote in the report. The German-born Sachs admitted drinking alcohol prior to the altercation. She was arrested on a charge of disorderly intoxication.

Last month in Lake County Court, Sachs entered into a pre-trial intervention contract that will enable her to avoid prosecution in the case if she lives up to the terms of the deal.

She must seek an alcohol evaluation and stay away from alcohol for six months. She has been ordered to perform 25 hours of community service and must pay $175 to the Lady Lake Police Department for the investigation into the case.

Meta Minton

Town Square Entertainment

Live square entertainment for Monday, March 2

Street Talk Brownwood Paddock Square  |  5:00 PM Studio 77 Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM Never Never Band Spanish Springs Town Square  |  5:00 PM
Opinions

Opinions

The gates in The Villages are a joke

Writing in an Opinion piece, a Village of Mallory Square resident says the gates in The Villages are a joke.
Read more
