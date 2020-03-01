Villager to lose license after crash near Morse family compound

A 68-year-old Villager will lose her driver’s license after her arrest in December outside the Morse family compound on County Road 466.

Barbara Purgavie Renno had been driving a 2016 Chevrolet passenger car at about 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6 when a crash occurred, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy saw that Renno was “extremely unsteady on her feet” and “nearly unable to stand.” She admitted she had been drinking at home and consumed “too much.” Renno said she had been drinking “Vitamin V,” a nickname she used for vodka.

She was invited to participate in field sobriety exercises, but refused to do so, “due to her belief she would fail,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report. She provided breath samples that registered .321 and .324 blood alcohol content. She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

Last week in Sumter County Court, Renno entered a plea of no contest in the case. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.