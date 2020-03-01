Villagers for Trump hosting fourth-generation pastor who specializes in Bible prophecy

A fourth-generation preacher who reaches millions through weekly telecasts and as an internet radio talk show host is coming to The Villages.

Paul Begley, a pastor who is excited about salvation and specializes in evangelizing and Bible prophecy, will speak to members of Villagers for Trump during their Monday night rally at the Lake Miona Recreation Center. The event will last from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Begley, who has served in the Starke County area of Indiana for the past 32 years, also spoke Sunday at Freedom Fellowship Church in Lady Lake.

Begley became a pastor after following in the footsteps of his father, grandmother and great-grandfather, who was part of the Azusa Street Revival, a historic meeting that took place in Los Angeles in April 1906 and is the origin of the Pentecostal movement.

Begley hosts a weekly telecast of the “Coming Apocalypse” with Family Broadcasting Corporation that reaches more than 23 million homes. As an internet radio talk show host, “Pastor Paul” broadcasts on New Livestream, PaulBegley34 and Periscope TV. He says these many avenues allow him to reach the world with the message of salvation and Bible prophecy as it relates to current events.

Begley caught the world’s attention in 2011 with the revelation of the Hosea Prophecy when a man-made lake in Texas started to dry up and the remaining water turned a blood-like color. He claimed it was a sign that the end times were coming, though Texas Parks and Wildlife Inland Fisheries officials claimed the color was the result of a bacteria in the water.

Begley was ordained by Dr. Lester Sumrall in the Lesea Ministries of South Bend, Ind. He studied at Indiana Christian University and under his father, Pastor Charles Begley, at the Community Gospel Baptist Church in Knox, Ind., where he now serves as co-pastor.

As an author, Begley has written six end-time books, “Hosea Prophecy,” “Texas Blood Lake,” “Mark of the Beast RFID,” “Zombie Apocalypse,” “Jerusalem Jihad” and “Reflections From the Land of the Prophets.”

Begley and his wife, Heidi, have been married for more than 30 years. The high school sweethearts grew up together in the small town of North Judson, Ind., and have three sons and six grandchildren. Heidi is a retired nurse of 25 years and also is an author and speaker.