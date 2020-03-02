24-year-old Del Webb Spruce Creeker jailed after found unconscious

A 24-year-old Del Webb Spruce Creek man who was passed out at the wheel of his damaged vehicle found himself behind bars early Sunday morning.

A Marion County sheriff’s sergeant was traveling in the 7600 block of U.S. Hwy. 441 when he spotted a white Acura SUV stopped halfway in the roadway. As he approached the vehicle, the sergeant noticed damage to the passenger side and the mirror completely broken off, a sheriff’s office report states.

The sergeant made contact with 24-year-old Cody Scott Winters, who was unconscious behind the wheel of the vehicle. After waking him up, the sergeant reported finding several indicators of impairment. Winters also said he was coming from Gainesville and had had a drink at a bar, the report says.

A second deputy arrived and noticed the odor of “intoxicating beverages” coming from Winters. He also noted that Winters’ eyes were “watery” and his eyelids were “droopy,” the report says.

After struggling through a series of field sobriety exercises – Winters said he had two years of college but wasn’t able to recite the alphabet past the letter “H” – the deputy determined that he was impaired and placed him under arrest.

Winters, who lives at 12776 SE 91st Terrace Rd. in Del Webb Spruce Creek, was transported to the Marion County Jail and charged with driving under the influence. He was released early Sunday afternoon on $1,000 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.