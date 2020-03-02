Search
Home News
Monday, March 2, 2020
Larry D. Croom
65.7 F
The Villages

Top Story

News

Two people critically injured when vehicles slam into popular Villages salon

Four people were injured – two critically – when two vehicles collided and one slammed into the front of Salon Jaylee in the Southern Trace Plaza off Wedgewood Lane late Monday afternoon.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

Uproar over dogs urinating in the street in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident addresses the uproar over dogs urinating in the street in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Stop squealing and go to court

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident battling to keep the little white cross in his yard has some advice for his fellow Villagers. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters honored for life-saving efforts on teenager injured in vehicle crash

Two Leesburg firefighters have been honored by Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with a 2019 Life Saving Award.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Richard L. Ouellette

Short after settling in The Villages in 2012, Richard Oullette quickly became acquainted with The Goldwing Motorcycle Club, where he would enjoy several years of excursions and countless cherished friendships.
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

‘Rides of March’ car show coming to Phillips Buick GMC

The second annual "Rides of March" car show is coming to Phillips Buick GMC next week.
Read more
Read More Business

Chihuahua missing for six years found in Sumter County and reunited with family

A joyously tearful reunion took place on Valentine’s weekend as members of YOUR Humane Society SPCA in Sumter County reunited a lost pet with his family – after six long years.

In 2013, the two-month-old Chihuahua named Alex went to live with the Stone family in Naples. The family had two sons and another dog named Thunder and it didn’t long for Alex to become quite fond with his big brother of sorts.

Tears flowed over the Valentine’s weekend as members of the Stone family from Naples were reunited with their long-lost Chihuahua, Alex, at YOUR Humane Society SPCA in Sumter County.

But the little puppy apparently became distraught after Thunder moved away with the family’s grandmother and he soon dug his way out of fenced yard and disappeared. Alex’s owners presumed he went on a search to find Thunder.

Heartbroken, they searched for Alex for a long time but didn’t have any luck. They never forgot their little dog and he remained in their hearts but they had pretty much given up hope of ever finding their lost pet.

But that all changed recently when a Good Samaritan in Sumter County – 225 miles from Naples – found a little bedraggled dog and brought him to YOUR Humane Society SPCA. The shelter’s team scanned the dog for a microchip and suddenly he had a name – Alex – and a family that missed him and loved him very much.

Members of the Stone family of Naples pose with Alex, their Chihuahua that disappeared six years ago and was found recently in Sumter County – 225 miles from their home.

The big reunion took place on Valentine’s weekend when the anxious family arrived at the facility in Sumter County, located at 994 County Road 529A. They were afraid that Alex wouldn’t remember them but their fears were quickly put to rest when the lovable animal couldn’t contain his joy at finally seeing them again. They stood together for quite some time hugging the giddy dog who clearly was happy to have regained his identity and his long-lost family.

Needless to say, tears flowed at the shelter that day, from the family members, the staff and the volunteers involved in the reunion. In fact, the only one not crying was Alex, who couldn’t stop wriggling in sheer delight as he was even reunited with Thunder.

The staff and volunteers of YOUR Humane Society SPCA say that Alex is the perfect example of the importance of micro-chipping pets. In fact, it can be the one simple factor that gets your pet returned to you if something disastrous occurs. To learn more, visit hsspca.org.

Related Articles

News

Two people critically injured when vehicles slam into popular Villages salon

Four people were injured – two critically – when two vehicles collided and one slammed into the front of Salon Jaylee in the Southern Trace Plaza off Wedgewood Lane late Monday afternoon.
Read more
News

Lady Lake concerned about committing water to Sumter County development

Lady Lake officials are concerned about committing more water resources to a development in Sumter County.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s son who felt disrespected jailed after another booze-fueled brawl

A Villager’s son who made headlines last year after he felt disrespected at his job at Red Lobster has been arrested after another booze-fueled brawl with his girlfriend.
Read more
Crime

Pair arrested in attempted theft of Michael Kors and Gucci merchandise

Two people were arrested in the attempted theft of Michael Kors and Gucci merchandise at Belk at La Plaza Grande in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

24-year-old Del Webb Spruce Creeker jailed after found unconscious

A 24-year-old Del Webb Spruce Creek man who was passed out at the wheel of his damaged vehicle found himself behind bars early Sunday morning.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police nab man driving on license suspended due to unpaid fines

Wildwood police arrested a man driving on a license which has been suspended due to unpaid traffic fines.
Read more
News

Captiva Recreation Center to be closed for quarterly cleaning

The Captiva Recreation Center will be temporarily closed for quarterly cleaning on Saturday, March 7.
Read more
Larry D. Croom

Latest Posts

Town Square Entertainment

Live square entertainment for Tuesday, March 3

Big Chief Brownwood Paddock Square  |  5:00 PM Second Slice Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM Clark Barrios Band Spanish Springs Town Square  |  5:00 PM
Read more
News

Two people critically injured when vehicles slam into popular Villages salon

Four people were injured – two critically – when two vehicles collided and one slammed into the front of Salon Jaylee in the Southern Trace Plaza off Wedgewood Lane late Monday afternoon.
Read more
News

Lady Lake concerned about committing water to Sumter County development

Lady Lake officials are concerned about committing more water resources to a development in Sumter County.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s son who felt disrespected jailed after another booze-fueled brawl

A Villager’s son who made headlines last year after he felt disrespected at his job at Red Lobster has been arrested after another booze-fueled brawl with his girlfriend.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Lady Lake concerned about committing water to Sumter County development

Lady Lake officials are concerned about committing more water resources to a development in Sumter County.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s son who felt disrespected jailed after another booze-fueled brawl

A Villager’s son who made headlines last year after he felt disrespected at his job at Red Lobster has been arrested after another booze-fueled brawl with his girlfriend.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

The workers who serve Villagers need housing

A Wildwood woman has a message for those who oppose affordable housing near The Villages: If you don't have housing you don’t have workers. Read her Opinion piece.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Crime

Villager’s son who felt disrespected jailed after another booze-fueled brawl

A Villager’s son who made headlines last year after he felt disrespected at his job at Red Lobster has been arrested after another booze-fueled brawl with his girlfriend.
Read more
Crime

Pair arrested in attempted theft of Michael Kors and Gucci merchandise

Two people were arrested in the attempted theft of Michael Kors and Gucci merchandise at Belk at La Plaza Grande in The Villages.
Read more
Read More Crime

Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe to our email newsletter

Follow us on social

48,959FansLike
0FollowersFollow
2,022FollowersFollow

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment
The Villages
broken clouds
65.7 ° F
69 °
62 °
88 %
1.6mph
75 %
Tue
80 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
74 °
Sat
61 °

Follow us on Instagram