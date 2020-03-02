Chihuahua missing for six years found in Sumter County and reunited with family

A joyously tearful reunion took place on Valentine’s weekend as members of YOUR Humane Society SPCA in Sumter County reunited a lost pet with his family – after six long years.

In 2013, the two-month-old Chihuahua named Alex went to live with the Stone family in Naples. The family had two sons and another dog named Thunder and it didn’t long for Alex to become quite fond with his big brother of sorts.

But the little puppy apparently became distraught after Thunder moved away with the family’s grandmother and he soon dug his way out of fenced yard and disappeared. Alex’s owners presumed he went on a search to find Thunder.

Heartbroken, they searched for Alex for a long time but didn’t have any luck. They never forgot their little dog and he remained in their hearts but they had pretty much given up hope of ever finding their lost pet.

But that all changed recently when a Good Samaritan in Sumter County – 225 miles from Naples – found a little bedraggled dog and brought him to YOUR Humane Society SPCA. The shelter’s team scanned the dog for a microchip and suddenly he had a name – Alex – and a family that missed him and loved him very much.

The big reunion took place on Valentine’s weekend when the anxious family arrived at the facility in Sumter County, located at 994 County Road 529A. They were afraid that Alex wouldn’t remember them but their fears were quickly put to rest when the lovable animal couldn’t contain his joy at finally seeing them again. They stood together for quite some time hugging the giddy dog who clearly was happy to have regained his identity and his long-lost family.

Needless to say, tears flowed at the shelter that day, from the family members, the staff and the volunteers involved in the reunion. In fact, the only one not crying was Alex, who couldn’t stop wriggling in sheer delight as he was even reunited with Thunder.

The staff and volunteers of YOUR Humane Society SPCA say that Alex is the perfect example of the importance of micro-chipping pets. In fact, it can be the one simple factor that gets your pet returned to you if something disastrous occurs. To learn more, visit hsspca.org.