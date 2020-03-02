Lady Lake concerned about committing water to Sumter County development

Lady Lake officials are concerned about committing more water resources to a development in Sumter County.

Jonathan Huels of Lowndes Law on Monday evening attempted to persuade the Lady Lake Commission to look favorably on adding 18.23 acres of a 109-unit housing development to a massive development under way at the intersection of County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road. Huels is representing the developer of the property.

The development already includes a 300-unit apartment complex, nearly 20,000 square feet of commercial development and more than 100 units at an assisted living facility. The Villages denied the developer’s request to hook up to The Villages infrastructure, thus Lady Lake was asked to run water and sewer lines to the development, across the Sumter County line.

However, his request to run additional water and sewer lines to the development did not gain much traction with the commissioners.

“Water is a precious commodity,” said Commissioner Ruth Kussard, who noted the property taxes would be going to Sumter County.

In 2019, the town’s average withdrawal of water was 730,193 gallons per day. The town’s Consumptive Use Permit allows 1.118 million gallons per day through the year 2026.

There is future development on the horizon, within the borders of the Town of Lady Lake. It includes potential future commercial development.

“What the town cannot anticipate is the unknown,” Kussard, a resident of the Village of La Reynalda, added.

Commissioner Tony Holden agreed that Lady Lake’s water resources would best be used within the town’s borders.

“We are going to send water to property we aren’t going to get property taxes from?” Holden asked of the proposal.

Mayor Jim Richards said he would like to see additional information before proceeding with the extension of water to the development.