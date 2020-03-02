Search
Monday, March 2, 2020
Letters to the Editor
Cody’s owner announces change in leadership at restaurants in The Villages

The owner of Cody’s has announced a change in leadership at restaurants in The Villages. We've got details.
Obama’s last three years of job growth all beat Trump’s best year

A Village of Pinellas resident, in a Letter to the Editor, claims President Trump’s boasts about job creation don’t measure up to the facts about President Obama’s job creation numbers.
Letters to the Editor

Inconsiderate golfers

A Village of Piedmont resident is sick and tired of inconsiderate golfers in The Villages. He cites several examples. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Leesburg firefighters honored for life-saving efforts on teenager injured in vehicle crash

Two Leesburg firefighters have been honored by Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with a 2019 Life Saving Award.
Charles E. “Chuck” Nelson

Chuck Nelson was a pipefitter before retiring to The Villages.
Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
‘Rides of March’ car show coming to Phillips Buick GMC

The second annual "Rides of March" car show is coming to Phillips Buick GMC next week.
Obama’s last three years of job growth all beat Trump’s best year

To the Editor:

Trump continually says that, “the U.S. is experiencing the best economy ever.”
This is obvious gas lighting since the new results show that President Trump’s best year of job growth was 2.314 million in 2018 (the first year of the tax cut) but it falls short of any of Obama’s last three years. His boasts also don’t stand up when you peel the onion on GDP growth and realize that the federal deficits during his presidency will exceed any that were not impacted by a recession.

Jim Boyer
Village of Pinellas

 

Opinions

The workers who serve Villagers need housing

A Wildwood woman has a message for those who oppose affordable housing near The Villages: If you don't have housing you don’t have workers. Read her Opinion piece.
Read more
Town Square Entertainment

Live square entertainment for Monday, March 2

Street Talk Brownwood Paddock Square  |  5:00 PM Studio 77 Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM Never Never Band Spanish Springs Town Square  |  5:00 PM
Read more
News

Cody’s owner announces change in leadership at restaurants in The Villages

The owner of Cody’s has announced a change in leadership at restaurants in The Villages. We've got details.
Read more
News

Governor declares public health emergency after two ‘presumptively positive’ for Coronavirus

Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a public health emergency after two people tested “presumptively positive” for the Coronavirus.
Read more
News

Enthusiasm running high for pricey waterfront lots at Chitty Chatty

Enthusiasm is reportedly running high for pricey waterfront lots at the new Village of Chitty Chatty.
Read more
The workers who serve Villagers need housing

A Wildwood woman has a message for those who oppose affordable housing near The Villages: If you don't have housing you don’t have workers. Read her Opinion piece.
Read more
82-year-old won’t be prosecuted after mixing wine and medication at square

An 82-year-old woman won’t be prosecuted after reportedly mixing wine and medication during an evening at a town square in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Villager ordered to stay away from booze after causing scene at hotel

A Villager has been ordered to stay away from booze after causing a scene earlier this year at a local hotel.
Read more
