Obama’s last three years of job growth all beat Trump’s best year

To the Editor:

Trump continually says that, “the U.S. is experiencing the best economy ever.”

This is obvious gas lighting since the new results show that President Trump’s best year of job growth was 2.314 million in 2018 (the first year of the tax cut) but it falls short of any of Obama’s last three years. His boasts also don’t stand up when you peel the onion on GDP growth and realize that the federal deficits during his presidency will exceed any that were not impacted by a recession.

Jim Boyer

Village of Pinellas