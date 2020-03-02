Pair arrested in attempted theft of Michael Kors and Gucci merchandise

Two people were arrested in the attempted theft of Michael Kors and Gucci merchandise at Belk at La Plaza Grande in The Villages.

Nicole Ashley Misso, 30, and Jonathan Barron Tunstall, 35, both of Leesburg, entered the store at 5:13 p.m. Sunday, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The pair split up after entering the store and Misso put a pair of Michael Kors shoes in a shopping cart along with Gucci cologne, a men’s watch and other merchandise. She took the merchandise into a fitting room and left behind the box which had contained the watch. She then attempted to leave the store with merchandise, for which she had not paid, in her purse.

Tunstall was spotted getting into a green Kia Soul in the parking lot. He was taking off a pair of pants from Belk which had been placed over the pants he was wearing, the report said. He also had methamphetamine and a syringe in a backpack.

Both Misso and Tunstall were taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail.