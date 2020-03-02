Search
Monday, March 2, 2020
Staff Report
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Read more
Leesburg firefighters honored for life-saving efforts on teenager injured in vehicle crash

Two Leesburg firefighters have been honored by Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with a 2019 Life Saving Award.
Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
‘Rides of March’ car show coming to Phillips Buick GMC

The second annual "Rides of March" car show is coming to Phillips Buick GMC next week.
Richard L. Ouellette

Richard Oullette

Richard L. Ouellette, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, while under the care of hospice. He was 72. Born and raised in Salem, Massachusetts to the late Laura and Dieudonne Ouellette.

Richard proudly served in the US Air Force, 1966-1970. Shortly thereafter, he took a position with Setronics Corp of Maynard MA as an electronic surveillance technician. He prospered with the company, retiring in 2005 as company President.

Short after settling in The Villages in 2012 Richard quickly became acquainted with The Goldwing Motorcycle Club where he would enjoy several years of excursions and countless cherished friendships.

He will be remembered by friends and family for his infectious laugh, his sly smile and that “Ouellette sense of humor”.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sonia Ouellette; daughter Nicole Ouellette of Westford, MA, son David Ouellette of Tyngsboro, MA, Stepson Michael Coughlin of Worcester, MA, Stepdaughter Heidi Starrett of Missoula, MT, Aunt & Uncle Lorraine & Greg Gregorie of Chelmsford, MA, Niece Renee Scott of Sandwich, MA and Nephew Paul Ouellette, Jr of North Waterboro, ME.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother Paul Ouellette of Zephyrhills, FL

A visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 am, with a funeral service to follow at 10:30 am, located at Hiers-Baxley Funeral and Cremation Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162. A committal service with military honors will be held at Florida National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in his memory to Cornerstone Hospice Foundation at cornerstonehospice.org

Obituaries

Charles E. “Chuck” Nelson

Chuck Nelson was a pipefitter before retiring to The Villages.
Obituaries

Robert G. “Bob” Koller

Bob Koller spent his last winters in The Villages, playing golf, making new friends, dancing at the squares, and having fun in the sunshine.
Obituaries

Doris Louise Pizarro

Doris Pizarro was a a member of the Jehovah Witness Church of Wildwood, Florida.
Obituaries

Louise Humphries Gee

Louise Gee was an excellent cook whose key lime pie was legendary. She played the armchair version of game shows daily and enjoyed doing crosswords and Sudoku puzzles.
Obituaries

Edward Irving Heath

Ed Heath was a member of Kiwanis and served as president of chapters in Maryland and Maine before retiring and moving to Del Webb Spruce Creek Golf and Country Club in Summerfield.
Obituaries

Evelyn T. Jones

Evelyn Jones moved to Wildwood in 1983 and then back to Georgia in 2017.
Obituaries

Daniel Bard

A celebration of life for Villager Daniel Bard will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at the Truman Recreation Center.
Staff Report

Obituaries

News

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

News

Cody’s owner announces change in leadership at restaurants in The Villages

The owner of Cody’s has announced a change in leadership at restaurants in The Villages. We've got details.
News

Governor declares public health emergency after two ‘presumptively positive’ for Coronavirus

Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a public health emergency after two people tested “presumptively positive” for the Coronavirus.
Opinions

Opinions

The workers who serve Villagers need housing

A Wildwood woman has a message for those who oppose affordable housing near The Villages: If you don't have housing you don’t have workers. Read her Opinion piece.
Crime

Crime

82-year-old won’t be prosecuted after mixing wine and medication at square

An 82-year-old woman won’t be prosecuted after reportedly mixing wine and medication during an evening at a town square in The Villages.
Crime

Villager ordered to stay away from booze after causing scene at hotel

A Villager has been ordered to stay away from booze after causing a scene earlier this year at a local hotel.
