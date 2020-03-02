Richard L. Ouellette, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, while under the care of hospice. He was 72. Born and raised in Salem, Massachusetts to the late Laura and Dieudonne Ouellette.

Richard proudly served in the US Air Force, 1966-1970. Shortly thereafter, he took a position with Setronics Corp of Maynard MA as an electronic surveillance technician. He prospered with the company, retiring in 2005 as company President.

Short after settling in The Villages in 2012 Richard quickly became acquainted with The Goldwing Motorcycle Club where he would enjoy several years of excursions and countless cherished friendships.

He will be remembered by friends and family for his infectious laugh, his sly smile and that “Ouellette sense of humor”.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sonia Ouellette; daughter Nicole Ouellette of Westford, MA, son David Ouellette of Tyngsboro, MA, Stepson Michael Coughlin of Worcester, MA, Stepdaughter Heidi Starrett of Missoula, MT, Aunt & Uncle Lorraine & Greg Gregorie of Chelmsford, MA, Niece Renee Scott of Sandwich, MA and Nephew Paul Ouellette, Jr of North Waterboro, ME.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother Paul Ouellette of Zephyrhills, FL

A visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 am, with a funeral service to follow at 10:30 am, located at Hiers-Baxley Funeral and Cremation Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162. A committal service with military honors will be held at Florida National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in his memory to Cornerstone Hospice Foundation at cornerstonehospice.org