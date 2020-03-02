Search
Monday, March 2, 2020
Meta Minton
Six people injured when vehicle hits shoppers at Publix in The Villages

Six shoppers were injured when a vehicle plunged into a busy retail plaza in The Villages.
Letters to the Editor

Uproar over dogs urinating in the street in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident addresses the uproar over dogs urinating in the street in The Villages.
Letters to the Editor

Stop squealing and go to court

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident battling to keep the little white cross in his yard, has some advice for his fellow Villagers. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters honored for life-saving efforts on teenager injured in vehicle crash

Two Leesburg firefighters have been honored by Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with a 2019 Life Saving Award.
Obituaries

Richard L. Ouellette

Short after settling in The Villages in 2012, Richard Oullette quickly became acquainted with The Goldwing Motorcycle Club, where he would enjoy several years of excursions and countless cherished friendships.
Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

'Rides of March' car show coming to Phillips Buick GMC

The second annual "Rides of March" car show is coming to Phillips Buick GMC next week.
Six people injured when vehicle hits shoppers at Publix in The Villages

Six shoppers were injured when a vehicle plunged into a busy retail plaza in The Villages.

The vehicle – which hit a second car – careened into the Publix and a nearby hair salon at 4:24 p.m. Monday at Southern Trace Plaza on County Road 466 in The Villages. The adjacent Salon Jaylee was also impacted by a vehicle.

Six people were injured in the crash at Southern Trace in The Villages.

The Villages Public Safety Department was on the scene and treating the injured, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. The store was being evacuated due to the accident.

One of the vehicles crashed into Salon Jaylee.

People were lying on the ground being treated by emergency personnel.

The investigation has been turned over to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A member of The Villages Public Safety Department was on the scene.

News

Gov. DeSantis predicts more positive tests for Coronavirus in Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday argued the risk of Coronavirus in Florida "remains low," even after two residents' cases were confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control.
News

Cody's owner announces change in leadership at restaurants in The Villages

The owner of Cody's has announced a change in leadership at restaurants in The Villages. We've got details.
News

Governor declares public health emergency after two 'presumptively positive' for Coronavirus

Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a public health emergency after two people tested "presumptively positive" for the Coronavirus.
News

Enthusiasm running high for pricey waterfront lots at Chitty Chatty

Enthusiasm is reportedly running high for pricey waterfront lots at the new Village of Chitty Chatty.
Crime

82-year-old won't be prosecuted after mixing wine and medication at square

An 82-year-old woman won't be prosecuted after reportedly mixing wine and medication during an evening at a town square in The Villages.
Crime

Villager ordered to stay away from booze after causing scene at hotel

A Villager has been ordered to stay away from booze after causing a scene earlier this year at a local hotel.
Crime

Villager to lose license after crash near Morse family compound

A 68-year-old Villager will lose her driver's license after her arrest in December outside the Morse family compound on County Road 466.
Meta Minton

News

Six people injured when vehicle hits shoppers at Publix in The Villages

Six shoppers were injured when a vehicle plunged into a busy retail plaza in The Villages.
Photos

Baby Raccoons With Mom At Cane Garden Country Club

These baby raccoons and their mom were spotted at Cane Garden Country Club. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing his photo! Share your local photos...
Obituaries

Richard L. Ouellette

Short after settling in The Villages in 2012, Richard Oullette quickly became acquainted with The Goldwing Motorcycle Club, where he would enjoy several years of excursions and countless cherished friendships.
News

Gov. DeSantis predicts more positive tests for Coronavirus in Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday argued the risk of Coronavirus in Florida "remains low," even after two residents' cases were confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control.
News

Gov. DeSantis predicts more positive tests for Coronavirus in Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday argued the risk of Coronavirus in Florida "remains low," even after two residents' cases were confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control.
News

Cody's owner announces change in leadership at restaurants in The Villages

The owner of Cody's has announced a change in leadership at restaurants in The Villages. We've got details.
Opinions

The workers who serve Villagers need housing

A Wildwood woman has a message for those who oppose affordable housing near The Villages: If you don't have housing you don't have workers. Read her Opinion piece.
Crime

82-year-old won't be prosecuted after mixing wine and medication at square

An 82-year-old woman won't be prosecuted after reportedly mixing wine and medication during an evening at a town square in The Villages.
Crime

Villager ordered to stay away from booze after causing scene at hotel

A Villager has been ordered to stay away from booze after causing a scene earlier this year at a local hotel.
