Six people injured when vehicle hits shoppers at Publix in The Villages

Six shoppers were injured when a vehicle plunged into a busy retail plaza in The Villages.

The vehicle – which hit a second car – careened into the Publix and a nearby hair salon at 4:24 p.m. Monday at Southern Trace Plaza on County Road 466 in The Villages. The adjacent Salon Jaylee was also impacted by a vehicle.

The Villages Public Safety Department was on the scene and treating the injured, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The store was being evacuated due to the accident.

People were lying on the ground being treated by emergency personnel.

The investigation has been turned over to the Florida Highway Patrol.