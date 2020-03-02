Stop squealing and go to court

To the Editor:

The Villages needs to resolve the controversy at hand. And you trolls, stop driving around making trouble. Instead, both of you should walk these issues up the steps of the courthouse and put them before a judge. This seems the only way to stop the trolling, stop upsetting homeowners with threats of fines — and start getting both of you to comply with the law.

The Florida courts have already ruled homeowners may display a “reasonable” lawn ornament on their property. A display is a matter of personal liberty, a personal expression. And, in reason, you are free to express yourself. Here is what my research finds.

You want to display a little white cross? OK. How about a statuette of an Irish laddie golfing? Permitted. How about a cute, little-blue turtle? Of course. And why are these OK? Because these are all reasonable expressions of who the homeowner is. Reasonable displays are OK.

The Villages use squealers, who may be residents or not, to tattletale on their neighbors in a selective-enforcement manner. This is wrong and illegal. Again, the courts have ruled “selective enforcement” of any rule is illegal. The courts uphold this rule: One law for all–or nothing at all.

Lastly, we all signed an agreement (contract) when we moved here. True. But the specific part banning all lawn ornaments is “unenforceable” in law. Why? The law does not “favor” total bans, unless there are compelling reasons. Here, the little white cross, a golfing boy, or an adorable turtle are not compelling reasons. I urge The Villages to once and for all resolve these upsetting problems. And if need be, do it with your day in court.

Wayne Anderson

Village of Tamarind Grove