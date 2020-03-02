Search
Monday, March 2, 2020
Letters to the Editor
Six people injured when vehicle hits shoppers at Publix in The Villages

Six shoppers were injured when a vehicle plunged into a busy retail plaza in The Villages.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Uproar over dogs urinating in the street in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident addresses the uproar over dogs urinating in the street in The Villages.
Letters to the Editor

Stop squealing and go to court

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident battling to keep the little white cross in his yard, has some advice for his fellow Villagers. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters honored for life-saving efforts on teenager injured in vehicle crash

Two Leesburg firefighters have been honored by Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with a 2019 Life Saving Award.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Richard L. Ouellette

Short after settling in The Villages in 2012, Richard Oullette quickly became acquainted with The Goldwing Motorcycle Club, where he would enjoy several years of excursions and countless cherished friendships.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

'Rides of March' car show coming to Phillips Buick GMC

The second annual "Rides of March" car show is coming to Phillips Buick GMC next week.
Stop squealing and go to court

To the Editor:

The Villages needs to resolve the controversy at hand. And you trolls, stop driving around making trouble. Instead, both of you should walk these issues up the steps of the courthouse and put them before a judge. This seems the only way to stop the trolling, stop upsetting homeowners with threats of fines — and start getting both of you to comply with the law.
The Florida courts have already ruled homeowners may display a “reasonable” lawn ornament on their property. A display is a matter of personal liberty, a personal expression. And, in reason, you are free to express yourself. Here is what my research finds.
You want to display a little white cross? OK. How about a statuette of an Irish laddie golfing? Permitted. How about a cute, little-blue turtle? Of course. And why are these OK? Because these are all reasonable expressions of who the homeowner is. Reasonable displays are OK.
The Villages use squealers, who may be residents or not, to tattletale on their neighbors in a selective-enforcement manner. This is wrong and illegal. Again, the courts have ruled “selective enforcement” of any rule is illegal. The courts uphold this rule: One law for all–or nothing at all.
Lastly, we all signed an agreement (contract) when we moved here. True. But the specific part banning all lawn ornaments is “unenforceable” in law. Why? The law does not “favor” total bans, unless there are compelling reasons. Here, the little white cross, a golfing boy, or an adorable turtle are not compelling reasons.   I urge The Villages to once and for all resolve these upsetting problems. And if need be, do it with your day in court.

Wayne Anderson
Village of Tamarind Grove

 

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

The workers who serve Villagers need housing

A Wildwood woman has a message for those who oppose affordable housing near The Villages: If you don't have housing you don't have workers. Read her Opinion piece.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Crime

82-year-old won't be prosecuted after mixing wine and medication at square

An 82-year-old woman won't be prosecuted after reportedly mixing wine and medication during an evening at a town square in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Villager ordered to stay away from booze after causing scene at hotel

A Villager has been ordered to stay away from booze after causing a scene earlier this year at a local hotel.
Read more
Read More Crime

