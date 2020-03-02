Uproar over dogs urinating in the street in The Villages

To the Editor:

I read the article regarding one owner’s dogs urinating in the street in one of our southern communities. When people walk dogs they are required to keep them off of neighbors’ lawns, so where else are dogs supposed to go?

Whether dogs urinate on the street in front of the owner’s house or a neighbor around the block, the requirement is that dogs urinate in the street.

When people move into communities they know is a VERY dog-friendly place to live they must come to terms with that fact. How can a governing body legally force dog owners to confine their dogs to the property for elimination? They can enforce clean up for sanitation reasons whether it is public property or private property if it negatively affects a community.

It is well known that female dog urination burns the grass so no one wants that. A possible solution is to request the dog owner to be mindful of large puddles of urine and have water handy to pour onto the urine diluting it, especially if the dogs urinate in front the owner’s house.

In any event, how much trouble is it to walk around a puddle? Urine or water?

Arlene Martin

Village of Osceola Hills