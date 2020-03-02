Villager’s son who felt disrespected jailed after another booze-fueled brawl

A Villager’s son who made headlines last year after he felt disrespected at his job at Red Lobster has been arrested after another booze-fueled brawl with his girlfriend.

David Robert Morgan, 58, who lives at 1905 Oviedo Court in the Village of Santo Domingo, was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center following his arrest Saturday on two counts of battery and one count of violation of a conditional release.

Morgan had been free on bond following his Feb. 16 arrest after an attack on his girlfriend.

He pushed her backward and she hit her head on the metal track to a sliding back door, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She said he had also attacked her the previous day.

When Morgan released on bond on Feb. 17, the judge warned him that he could not have contact with his girlfriend and could not consume alcohol. At the time of his arrest this weekend, deputies determined he had been drinking.

Morgan had been employed as a server at Red Lobster in The Villages, but quit his job this past September and left with $179.85 that belonged to the restaurant, according to an arrest report. When interviewed by a deputy at his home, Morgan turned over the money. The Chicago native said he quit his job because the manager was being “disrespectful.”

Morgan retained attorney Kris Vanderlaan of Ocala, who was able to persuade the prosecutor’s office to reduce the charge from a felony to a misdemeanor. The prosecutor’s office later announced it was dropping the case because of insufficient evidence.