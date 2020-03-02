Wildwood police nab man driving on license suspended due to unpaid fines

Wildwood police arrested a man driving on a license which has been suspended due to unpaid traffic fines.

Simon Paris Casal, 26, of Eustis, had been involved in a traffic crash at 5:50 p.m. Sunday at U.S. 301 and the Florida Turnpike, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

A check revealed Casal’s license has been suspended due to failure to pay traffic fines dating back to October.

He was arrested on charge of driving while license suspended and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.