Tuesday, March 3, 2020
Meta Minton
Driver suffered medical episode prior to crash at Southern Trace Plaza

An investigator with the Florida Highway Patrol has determined that a driver suffered a medical episode prior to a crash Monday afternoon at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Ted Nugent a poor choice to headline event in The Villages

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Ted Nugent is a poor choice to headline an event in The Villages.
Letters to the Editor

Trolls have no joy in their lives

A Village of Silver Lake resident suggests maybe it’s time to offer the troll ladies a cup of coffee and help them find joy in their lives. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters honored for life-saving efforts on teenager injured in vehicle crash

Two Leesburg firefighters have been honored by Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with a 2019 Life Saving Award.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Ute E. Jones

Ute Jones, who was born in Germany, passed away Feb. 29 at her home in Spruce Creek Preserve.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Manufacturer announces plan to triple expansion project in Wildwood

An Italy-based building products manufacturer wants to triple the size of an expansion project approved last year for its Wildwood plant.
Driver suffered medical episode prior to crash at Southern Trace Plaza

An investigator with the Florida Highway Patrol has determined that a driver suffered a medical episode prior to a crash Monday afternoon at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages.

Two pedestrians were critically injured when 55-year-old Steven Read of Oxford suffered the medical episode at 4:25 p.m. Monday and his silver 2008 Mercedes-Benz two-door convertible ended its abrupt rampage when it struck the front of Salon Jaylee, which is next door to the Publix liquor store at Southern Trace Plaza.

The driver of this vehicle suffered a medical episode before crashing into Salon Jaylee at Southern Trace Plaza.

When Read lost control of the vehicle, it struck several plants in front of Publix. Debris struck 67-year-old Monica Pittman of The Villages, according to the FHP report. The vehicle continued on the sidewalk and struck 72-year-old Joyce Manns of New Bethlehem, Pa. The Mercedes-Benz then struck a 2011 Lexus LS460 driven by 84-year-old Jay Richard of Fond du Lac, Wis. The convertible finally crashed into the front pillars of Salon Jaylee. Debris from that impact struck 13-year-old Lincoln Gagne of Leesburg.

Pittman was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center. Gagne was taken by ambulance to Leesburg Regional Medical Center. Manns was also transported to a local hospital.

Members of The Villages Public Safety Department worked to stabilize the structure after the crash.

Salon Jaylee at Southern Trace Plaza was boarded up Tuesday morning as a result of Monday’s crash.

Read was seriously injured and also taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

Richard and a passenger in his vehicle, 76-year-old Robert Schuster of Fond du Lac, Wis., both escaped injury.

Read has not been ticketed in the crash, the report indicated. Read, who lives in Bison Valley, had been arrested in 2018 at what was then Guy Fieri’s restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing.

Meta Minton

Opinions

Opinions

Trump Administration has taken this virus outbreak seriously

Congressman Daniel Webster offers an update on the federal and state response to the Coronavirus.
Read more
Crime

Crime

Gate camera helps deputies nab suspect in car burglaries in The Villages

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a suspect in a rash of car burglaries in The Villages. 
Read more
Crime

Woman jailed after failing to return rental car to Lake Sumter Landing

A woman was jailed after failing to return a rental car to the Enterprise office at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
Follow us on Instagram