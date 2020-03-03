Driver ticketed after crash snarls traffic on County Road 466

The driver of a white Mercedes was ticketed after causing a crash which snarled traffic on County Road 466, between Cherry Lake Road and Morse Boulevard in The Villages.

The driver of the Mercedes was eastbound at 9:53 a.m. Tuesday and attempting a left turn into the Santa Fe Professional Center. The driver turned directly into the path of a westbound four-door Buick with Maine license plates, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the Mercedes was ticketed on a charge of violation of right of way.

There were no injuries.

Community Watch responded to the scene and assisted with traffic control.