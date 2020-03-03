Gates in The Villages make us safer

To the Editor:

I see things totally different than Mr. Csepio who believe the gates in our community to be a joke.

First, I don’t consider The Villages to be a gated community as people are free to drive where they desire in our community.

Many gate attendants answer questions and give directions to visitors and new residents. Many of our visitors have commented that our guard gave them printed driving directions to our home.

All of the gate locations have photo capabilities to monitor vehicles by plate number and vehicle description in the event a problem may occur. This has helped law enforcement in their investigations many times.

Most importantly, the gates are an efficient way to slow down auto traffic as they inter mingle with golf cart traffic at each gate area.

Without the gates slowing down the auto traffic, I shudder to think how many auto/golf cart accidents may occur.

Call it what you want, a gated community, or not a community, I believe it makes me and the community a safer area to live.

Theo Bell

Village of Osceola Hills