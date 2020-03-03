Herbert Kniep, 87, of Summerfield, Florida passed away March 1, 2020 at the Ted & Diane Brandley House, Hospice of Marion County in Summerfield, Florida. He was the husband of Joan Kniep for 63 years.

Herb was born in Germany a son of the late Franz and Gertrud Kniep. He was a Veteran of the US Army serving during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement he was a Plant Operations Manager for multiple facilities at Kent Feeds, Inc. of Muscatine, IA. He and Joan moved to Summerfield over 20 years ago.

Herbert is survived by his wife, Joan and son, Steven R. Kniep and his wife, Debra of Cherry Valley, IL and daughter, Lori Ann Buboltz and her husband, Lee of Blaine, MN. He is the proud grandfather of 6 and great grandfather of 3.

A Memorial Service will be held at the First Baptist Church at The Villages in early May. Interment will be private at the Florida National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 1511 Buenos Aires Blvd., The Villages, FL 32159. Condolences may be left at Hiers-Baxley.com. Memorials may be given to the First Baptist Church at The Villages.