Tuesday, March 3, 2020
Staff Report
Two people critically injured when vehicles slam into popular Villages salon

Four people were injured – two critically – when two vehicles collided and one slammed into the front of Salon Jaylee in the Southern Trace Plaza off Wedgewood Lane late Monday afternoon.
Ted Nugent a poor choice to headline event in The Villages

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Ted Nugent is a poor choice to headline event in The Villages.
Trolls have no joy in their lives

A Village of Silver Lake resident suggests maybe it’s time to offer the troll ladies a cup of coffee and help them find joy in their lives. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Leesburg firefighters honored for life-saving efforts on teenager injured in vehicle crash

Two Leesburg firefighters have been honored by Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with a 2019 Life Saving Award.
Ute E. Jones

Ute Jones, who was born in Germany, passed away Feb. 29 at her home in Spruce Creek Preserve.
Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
‘Rides of March’ car show coming to Phillips Buick GMC

The second annual "Rides of March" car show is coming to Phillips Buick GMC next week.
Herbert Kniep

Herbert Kniep

Herbert Kniep, 87, of Summerfield, Florida passed away March 1, 2020 at the Ted & Diane Brandley House, Hospice of Marion County in Summerfield, Florida. He was the husband of Joan Kniep for 63 years.

Herb was born in Germany a son of the late Franz and Gertrud Kniep. He was a Veteran of the US Army serving during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement he was a Plant Operations Manager for multiple facilities at Kent Feeds, Inc. of Muscatine, IA. He and Joan moved to Summerfield over 20 years ago.

Herbert is survived by his wife, Joan and son, Steven R. Kniep and his wife, Debra of Cherry Valley, IL and daughter, Lori Ann Buboltz and her husband, Lee of Blaine, MN. He is the proud grandfather of 6 and great grandfather of 3.

A Memorial Service will be held at the First Baptist Church at The Villages in early May. Interment will be private at the Florida National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 1511 Buenos Aires Blvd., The Villages, FL 32159. Condolences may be left at Hiers-Baxley.com. Memorials may be given to the First Baptist Church at The Villages.

Sections

