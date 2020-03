An Illinois sex offender has registered a temporary address in The Villages.

Charles Edward Balogh, 64, on Monday registered a temporary address at 3300 Barrington Court in the Village of Glenbrook, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The Joliet, Ill. man had been convicted in 2011 in Will County, Illinois on a charge of aggravated child pornography.

Balogh stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 260 pounds, according to FDLE.