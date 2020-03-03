Manufacturer announces plan to triple expansion project in Wildwood

An Italy-based building products manufacturer wants to triple the size of an expansion project approved last year for its Wildwood plant.

Mapei Group, which makes chemical products such as mortar, grout and adhesives, wants to build a 160,000-square-foot plant expansion on about 18 acres. Last year, the company received approval for a 50,200-square-foot warehouse on the site

The project, which will add both manufacturing and warehouse space, would be constructed in four phases. Upon completion, the company would have 157 Wildwood employees on three shifts.

Special Magistrate Grant Watson Tuesday recommended approval of a site plan for the $21-million expansion subject to the resolution of outstanding concerns from Sumter County Fire, Wildwood development services and the city engineer. The plan requires approval of the city commission, which could take it up later this month.

Last week, Sumter County commissioners amended an agreement to provide more local funds for the project, which grew from an original cost estimate of $5.1 million.

Mapei, which has 105 Wildwood employees, moved into a 100,000-square-foot building nearly two years ago. In 2018, the company open a 210,000-square-foot facility in Calhoun, Ga.

Mapei’s global corporate headquarters is in Milan, Italy. It’s U.S headquarters is in Deerfield Beach. The company has 82 subsidiaries and 79 plants in 34 countries, including 13 plants and warehouses in the United States.