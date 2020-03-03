Search
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
Letters to the Editor
Two people critically injured when vehicles slam into popular Villages salon

Four people were injured – two critically – when two vehicles collided and one slammed into the front of Salon Jaylee in the Southern Trace Plaza off Wedgewood Lane late Monday afternoon.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Ted Nugent a poor choice to headline event in The Villages

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Ted Nugent is a poor choice to headline event in The Villages.
Letters to the Editor

Trolls have no joy in their lives

A Village of Silver Lake resident suggests maybe it's time to offer the troll ladies a cup of coffee and help them find joy in their lives. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters honored for life-saving efforts on teenager injured in vehicle crash

Two Leesburg firefighters have been honored by Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with a 2019 Life Saving Award.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Ute E. Jones

Ute Jones, who was born in Germany, passed away Feb. 29 at her home in Spruce Creek Preserve.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

'Rides of March' car show coming to Phillips Buick GMC

The second annual "Rides of March" car show is coming to Phillips Buick GMC next week.
Trolls have no joy in their lives

To the Editor:

I feel sorry for the “Trolls.” These poor ladies have no joy in their lives.
They have not found any activity in The Villages to take up their days.  They must either be alone in their lives or live live with terrible partners.
The only fulfilling thing they have in their lives is to give grief to others.  Next time we see them we should offer them a cup of coffee and someone to talk to. Just imagine how you would feel if the only thing in your life was to inflict pain and grief onto others that you don’t even know. These poor masochist deserve our understanding and help to change their miserable lives.

Ann Bergandi
Village of Silver Lake

 

Lady Lake concerned about committing water to Sumter County development

Lady Lake officials are concerned about committing more water resources to a development in Sumter County.
Villager's son who felt disrespected jailed after another booze-fueled brawl

A Villager's son who made headlines last year after he felt disrespected at his job at Red Lobster has been arrested after another booze-fueled brawl with his girlfriend.
Pair arrested in attempted theft of Michael Kors and Gucci merchandise

Two people were arrested in the attempted theft of Michael Kors and Gucci merchandise at Belk at La Plaza Grande in The Villages.
Read more
