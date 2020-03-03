Trolls have no joy in their lives

To the Editor:

I feel sorry for the “Trolls.” These poor ladies have no joy in their lives.

They have not found any activity in The Villages to take up their days. They must either be alone in their lives or live live with terrible partners.

The only fulfilling thing they have in their lives is to give grief to others. Next time we see them we should offer them a cup of coffee and someone to talk to. Just imagine how you would feel if the only thing in your life was to inflict pain and grief onto others that you don’t even know. These poor masochist deserve our understanding and help to change their miserable lives.

Ann Bergandi

Village of Silver Lake