Federal, state and local officials are continuing to monitor the global spread of the novel Coronavirus, called COVID-19.

Gov. DeSantis has directed Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees to declare a public health emergency, in part to help unlock additional resources. The Trump Administration has taken this virus outbreak seriously, assembling a government-wide team of experts and using the tools at hand to respond and protect Americans. Last month, President Trump signed a proclamation barring foreign nationals who had traveled to China from entering the United States and this weekend it was expanded to include anyone with recent travel to Iran.

Here are practical prevention steps you can take to help prevent spread of germs.

Medical professionals have said that if you are in good health, even if you contract COVID-19, it is unlikely you will suffer serious complications. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) does not recommend people in good health wear a respirator or surgical mask when going about everyday life. The primary users of these masks at this time are healthcare professionals who come into direct contact with sick patients and by individuals who show symptoms of the virus to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The CDC has put together guidance for small business owners to assist them in preparing and, if necessary, responding to the virus in the workplace. That information is available on their website at this link.

Federal agencies have had emergency funds available for instances like this and have been using those monies to respond to date. Last week, the President notified Congress they are requesting additional funds to ensure the robust federal response can continue. I anticipate we will vote on a supplemental funding bill this week and I am committed to ensuring our response agencies have the resources needed.

If you have questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact me by email or by calling my office at 352-241-9220.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.