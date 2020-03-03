Search
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
Congressman Daniel Webster
Two people critically injured when vehicles slam into popular Villages salon

Four people were injured – two critically – when two vehicles collided and one slammed into the front of Salon Jaylee in the Southern Trace Plaza off Wedgewood Lane late Monday afternoon.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Ted Nugent a poor choice to headline event in The Villages

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Ted Nugent is a poor choice to headline event in The Villages.
Letters to the Editor

Trolls have no joy in their lives

A Village of Silver Lake resident suggests maybe it's time to offer the troll ladies a cup of coffee and help them find joy in their lives. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters honored for life-saving efforts on teenager injured in vehicle crash

Two Leesburg firefighters have been honored by Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with a 2019 Life Saving Award.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Ute E. Jones

Ute Jones, who was born in Germany, passed away Feb. 29 at her home in Spruce Creek Preserve.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

'Rides of March' car show coming to Phillips Buick GMC

The second annual "Rides of March" car show is coming to Phillips Buick GMC next week.
Trump Administration has taken this virus outbreak seriously

Congressman Daniel Webster

Federal, state and local officials are continuing to monitor the global spread of the novel Coronavirus, called COVID-19.

Gov. DeSantis has directed Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees to declare a public health emergency, in part to help unlock additional resources. The Trump Administration has taken this virus outbreak seriously, assembling a government-wide team of experts and using the tools at hand to respond and protect Americans. Last month, President Trump signed a proclamation barring foreign nationals who had traveled to China from entering the United States and this weekend it was expanded to include anyone with recent travel to Iran.
Here are practical prevention steps you can take to help prevent spread of germs.

Medical professionals have said that if you are in good health, even if you contract COVID-19, it is unlikely you will suffer serious complications. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) does not recommend people in good health wear a respirator or surgical mask when going about everyday life. The primary users of these masks at this time are healthcare professionals who come into direct contact with sick patients and by individuals who show symptoms of the virus to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The CDC has put together guidance for small business owners to assist them in preparing and, if necessary, responding to the virus in the workplace. That information is available on their website at this link.
Federal agencies have had emergency funds available for instances like this and have been using those monies to respond to date. Last week, the President notified Congress they are requesting additional funds to ensure the robust federal response can continue. I anticipate we will vote on a supplemental funding bill this week and I am committed to ensuring our response agencies have the resources needed.
If you have questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact me by email or by calling my office at 352-241-9220.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Follow us on Instagram