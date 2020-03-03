Ute E. Jones (nee Eckardt), 83, passed away February 29, 2020 at her home in Spruce Creek Preserve with her husband, Jim and son, Greg by her side.

Ute was born July 13, 1936 in Wittenberg, Germany to her parents, Hans and Meta Eckardt. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Siegfried (Siggy) and brother, Hans Volker (Holkie). She is survived by her husband of 59 years, James M. (Jim) Jones; son, Gregory R. Jones and wife Evelyn; daughter-in-law, Janet Ryan Jones; granddaughter, Lindsey Ryan Jones; sister, Romy Roeder (living in Australia) and many other distant relatives in the US, Germany and Australia.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Marion County, Legacy House. Inurnment will take place at Florida National Cemetery at a later date.