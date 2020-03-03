Village of Piedmont woman jailed in alleged theft of shopping cart full of merchandise

A Village of Piedmont woman was arrested in the alleged theft of a shopping cart full of merchandise.

Ann Gaby Ashby, 44, who lives at 8260 SE 176th Lawson Loop, was arrested on a charge of theft at about 6:30 p.m. Monday at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

She pushed the shopping cart full of merchandise to the Tire and Lube Center, paid for her vehicle service and attempted to leave without paying for the items, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She was asked for a receipt for her merchandise, but she claimed she lost it. A store associate told Ashby she could get a copy of her receipt at the service desk. Ashby attempted to leave through the Garden Center, but was stopped by another associate who asked her for a receipt.

Among the 44 items in her shopping cart included two boxes of hair care products, a bottle of cologne, two packs of cheese and dog treats.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $250.