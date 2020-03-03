Search
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
Meta Minton
The Villages

Top Story

News

Driver suffered medical episode prior to crash at Southern Trace Plaza

An investigator with the Florida Highway Patrol has determined that a driver suffered a medical episode prior to a crash Monday afternoon at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Ted Nugent a poor choice to headline event in The Villages

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Ted Nugent is a poor choice to headline an event in The Villages.
Letters to the Editor

Trolls have no joy in their lives

A Village of Silver Lake resident suggests maybe it's time to offer the troll ladies a cup of coffee and help them find joy in their lives. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters honored for life-saving efforts on teenager injured in vehicle crash

Two Leesburg firefighters have been honored by Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with a 2019 Life Saving Award.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Ute E. Jones

Ute Jones, who was born in Germany, passed away Feb. 29 at her home in Spruce Creek Preserve.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Manufacturer announces plan to triple expansion project in Wildwood

An Italy-based building products manufacturer wants to triple the size of an expansion project approved last year for its Wildwood plant.
Village of Piedmont woman jailed in alleged theft of shopping cart full of merchandise

Ann Gaby Ashby

A Village of Piedmont woman was arrested in the alleged theft of a shopping cart full of merchandise.

Ann Gaby Ashby, 44, who lives at 8260 SE 176th Lawson Loop, was arrested on a charge of theft at about 6:30 p.m. Monday at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

She pushed the shopping cart full of merchandise to the Tire and Lube Center, paid for her vehicle service and attempted to leave without paying for the items, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She was asked for a receipt for her merchandise, but she claimed she lost it. A store associate told Ashby she could get a copy of her receipt at the service desk. Ashby attempted to leave through the Garden Center, but was stopped by another associate who asked her for a receipt.

Among the 44 items in her shopping cart included two boxes of hair care products, a bottle of cologne, two packs of cheese and dog treats.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $250.

Meta Minton

Opinions

Opinions

Trump Administration has taken this virus outbreak seriously

Congressman Daniel Webster offers an update on the federal and state response to the Coronavirus.
Read more
Crime

Crime

Gate camera helps deputies nab suspect in car burglaries in The Villages

Sumter County sheriff's deputies have arrested a suspect in a rash of car burglaries in The Villages. 
Read more
Crime

Woman jailed after failing to return rental car to Lake Sumter Landing

A woman was jailed after failing to return a rental car to the Enterprise office at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
Follow us on Instagram