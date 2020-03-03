Search
Home News
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
David Towns
70.5 F
The Villages

Top Story

News

Driver suffered medical episode prior to crash at Southern Trace Plaza

An investigator with the Florida Highway Patrol has determined that a driver suffered a medical episode prior to a crash Monday afternoon at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

Ted Nugent a poor choice to headline event in The Villages

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Ted Nugent is a poor choice to headline an event in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Trolls have no joy in their lives

A Village of Silver Lake resident suggests maybe it’s time to offer the troll ladies a cup of coffee and help them find joy in their lives. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters honored for life-saving efforts on teenager injured in vehicle crash

Two Leesburg firefighters have been honored by Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with a 2019 Life Saving Award.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Ute E. Jones

Ute Jones, who was born in Germany, passed away Feb. 29 at her home in Spruce Creek Preserve.
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

Manufacturer announces plan to triple expansion project in Wildwood

An Italy-based building products manufacturer wants to triple the size of an expansion project approved last year for its Wildwood plant.
Read more
Read More Business

Villagers for Trump and Trump protester clash at busy intersection

Villagers for Trump had planned a sign-waving rally at the corner of Morse Boulevard and County 466 on Tuesday afternoon. When they arrived, they found the corner on the southwest side occupied by the most famous anti-Trumper in the Villages, Ed McGinty, whose golf cart was covered with anti-Trump signs.

Ed McGinty waving his anti-Trump sign.

Eventually, McGinty was out numbered as more than 20 Trump supporters took over three corners of the intersection. While the parties were diametrically opposed, no harsh words were exchanged. By 3:30 p.m., when the rally was supposed to start, McGinty packed up his signs, put them into his cart and left the area.

Ed McGinty, protesting the Trump Administration, is surrounded by Trump fans.

Donna Hoak, who coordinated the rally, was pleased with the turnout. In her email to her fellow Trump supporters, she had cautioned them to not confront any protesters and clearly they complied with her request.

Sherrie Hyer shows her support for President Trump.

John and Sherrie Hyer of the Village of De La Vista South occupied the northeast corner of the intersection with several flag-waving Trump supporters. Even though Hyer had recently had knee surgery and has some difficulty getting around, nothing could stop him from supporting the president. He waved his “Honk To Support Trump” sign and was rewarded with a steady stream of honks, cheers and thumbs up from passing motorists.

Dick Lapp looked a lot like President Trump as he waved his signs.

Villagers for Trump has held several golf cart parades in support of the president since his election and they held a large parade and demonstration in support of the president during his recent impeachment trial. Villagers for Trump is the largest active political club in the area with more than 2,100 active members.

Related Articles

News

Driver suffered medical episode prior to crash at Southern Trace Plaza

An investigator with the Florida Highway Patrol has determined that a driver suffered a medical episode prior to a crash Monday afternoon at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
News

Villager withdraws from GOP contest to oust incumbent commissioner

A Villager has withdrawn from a Republican contest to oust an incumbent Sumter County commissioner.
Read more
Crime

Gate camera helps deputies nab suspect in car burglaries in The Villages

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a suspect in a rash of car burglaries in The Villages. 
Read more
News

Driver ticketed after crash snarls traffic on County Road 466

The driver of a white Mercedes was ticketed after causing a crash which snarled traffic on County Road 466, between Cherry Lake Road and Morse Boulevard in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Woman jailed after failing to return rental car to Lake Sumter Landing

A woman was jailed after failing to return a rental car to the Enterprise office at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
News

Hotel development projects to be considered by Wildwood officials

The opening of the Brownwood Hotel & Spa this month may have spurred other hotel development in Wildwood. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Crime

Village of Piedmont woman jailed in alleged theft of shopping cart full of merchandise

A Village of Piedmont woman was arrested in the alleged theft of a shopping cart full of merchandise.
Read more
David Towns

Latest Posts

Town Square Entertainment

Live square entertainment for Wednesday, March 4

Paisley Craze Brownwood Paddock Square  |  5:00 PM Rocky & The Rollers Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM Rick Melvern Band Spanish Springs Town Square  |  5:00...
Read more
News

Driver suffered medical episode prior to crash at Southern Trace Plaza

An investigator with the Florida Highway Patrol has determined that a driver suffered a medical episode prior to a crash Monday afternoon at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
News

Villagers for Trump and Trump protester clash at busy intersection

Villagers for Trump had planned a sign-waving rally Tuesday. When they arrived they found the most famous anti-Trumper in The Villages, Ed McGinty, whose golf cart was covered with anti-Trump signs.
Read more
News

Villager withdraws from GOP contest to oust incumbent commissioner

A Villager has withdrawn from a Republican contest to oust an incumbent Sumter County commissioner.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Villagers for Trump and Trump protester clash at busy intersection

Villagers for Trump had planned a sign-waving rally Tuesday. When they arrived they found the most famous anti-Trumper in The Villages, Ed McGinty, whose golf cart was covered with anti-Trump signs.
Read more
News

Villager withdraws from GOP contest to oust incumbent commissioner

A Villager has withdrawn from a Republican contest to oust an incumbent Sumter County commissioner.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

Trump Administration has taken this virus outbreak seriously

Congressman Daniel Webster offers an update on the federal and state response to the Coronavirus.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Crime

Gate camera helps deputies nab suspect in car burglaries in The Villages

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a suspect in a rash of car burglaries in The Villages. 
Read more
Crime

Woman jailed after failing to return rental car to Lake Sumter Landing

A woman was jailed after failing to return a rental car to the Enterprise office at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
Read More Crime

Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe to our email newsletter

Follow us on social

48,975FansLike
0FollowersFollow
2,024FollowersFollow

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment
The Villages
clear sky
70.5 ° F
73.4 °
67 °
94 %
1.3mph
1 %
Wed
85 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
74 °
Sat
60 °
Sun
52 °

Follow us on Instagram