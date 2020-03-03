Villagers for Trump and Trump protester clash at busy intersection

Villagers for Trump had planned a sign-waving rally at the corner of Morse Boulevard and County 466 on Tuesday afternoon. When they arrived, they found the corner on the southwest side occupied by the most famous anti-Trumper in the Villages, Ed McGinty, whose golf cart was covered with anti-Trump signs.

Eventually, McGinty was out numbered as more than 20 Trump supporters took over three corners of the intersection. While the parties were diametrically opposed, no harsh words were exchanged. By 3:30 p.m., when the rally was supposed to start, McGinty packed up his signs, put them into his cart and left the area.

Donna Hoak, who coordinated the rally, was pleased with the turnout. In her email to her fellow Trump supporters, she had cautioned them to not confront any protesters and clearly they complied with her request.

John and Sherrie Hyer of the Village of De La Vista South occupied the northeast corner of the intersection with several flag-waving Trump supporters. Even though Hyer had recently had knee surgery and has some difficulty getting around, nothing could stop him from supporting the president. He waved his “Honk To Support Trump” sign and was rewarded with a steady stream of honks, cheers and thumbs up from passing motorists.

Villagers for Trump has held several golf cart parades in support of the president since his election and they held a large parade and demonstration in support of the president during his recent impeachment trial. Villagers for Trump is the largest active political club in the area with more than 2,100 active members.