Woman jailed after failing to return rental car to Lake Sumter Landing

A woman was jailed after failing to return a rental car to the Enterprise office at Lake Sumter Landing in The Villages.

Felica Ann Goodwin, 48, of Leesburg, is facing charges of vehicle theft and fraud following her arrest Monday afternoon by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

The Pinehurst, N.C. native on Jan. 31 rented the white 2019 Dodge Journey and failed to return it by the Feb. 18 due date, according to an arrest report. She was contacted multiple times by Enterprise, asking for the return of the vehicle. She failed to do so.

She turned herself in at about 3 p.m. Monday at the Wildwood Police Department. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $4,000 bond.