Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza.

Special Magistrate Grant Watson granted a special zoning exception Tuesday at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. It was the first special exception of this kind approved in the city.

The special exception allows Action Gator Tire to locate the shop in an area zoned for central mixed use. It also will run with the property so a future owner also would be covered.

The shop will be located near the proposed Sweetwater Car Wash along CR 466A. Sweetwater currently has four locations in the Orlando area.

Before approving the exception, Watson was told that the project must meet specific conditions. All work must be done in an enclosed garage and the building must be buffered or screened from surrounding businesses and homes.

The building is designed with its eight service bays facing future adjacent businesses instead of homes to the north or CR 466A to the south. The 16,600-square-foot site will have 24 parking spaces.

Action Gator Tire has 21 locations in Central Florida, including Oxford. Besides tires, the company offers oil changes, inspections, diagnostics, maintenance and major repairs.

The Beaumont commercial area also will include a 55,706-square-foot Home2 Suites Hotel. A site plan for the hotel was approved recently by the city commission.

Besides the businesses planned for 14 commercial lots, the first phase of Beaumont construction also includes 133 homes and 134 townhouses.

Homes are under construction at the rear of the 154-acre property and the hotel is expected to open by the end of the year.