Charter school volleyball coach spiked after leaving Villages sales force

The volleyball coach at The Villages Charter School has been ousted after leaving The Properties of The Villages sales force.

Kelly Shipes attended Armstrong Atlantic State University in Georgia on a volleyball scholarship. While in college, she also coached volleyball for Junior Olympics.

Shipes moved to the area in 2013 and joined Properties of The Villages.

It seemed like a natural fit that her volleyball prowess would take her to The Villages High School, where she was named last year as the coach.

At the start of the 2019-2020 school years, Shipes was quoted in The Villages Daily Sun about her ambitions aimed at bringing home a championship for the Buffalo.

“I want a (championship) banner on the wall, that’s our goal first year out,” Shipes told the Daily Sun.

She also joined the board of the Buffalo Stampeders, the organization that boosts sports programs at The Villages Charter School.

After Shipes left Properties of The Villages, she was dismissed as volleyball coach and asked to step down from the board of the Buffalo Stampeders.

Shipes is one of the latest former Properties of The Villages sales people to go “rogue” and join KD Premier Realty, the firm founded by former Properties of The Villages top performers Christopher Day and Jason Kranz.

Day, Kranz and other former Properties of The Villages sales people have been targeted in a lawsuit by their former employer. The dispute centers on a two-year non-compete clause that was part of a standard contract signed by the sales people, who act as independent contractors.

Shipes has several Villages properties listed on her website, http://kellyshipesrealtor.com/

She has not yet been named in the lawsuit.