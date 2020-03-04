Edward Joseph Snay, Jr., 64, of Oxford, FL, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020.

Mr. Snay was born September 17, 1955 in Cohoes, NY to the late Edward Joseph Snay, Jr and Frances (Waz) Snay. He had worked for Platex for many years and then for BOCE with the New York State Department of Education where he retired. Eddie moved to Naples, FL in 2014 from Ballston Spa, NY and the to The Villages last year. He was of the Catholic faith and a member of the ELKS. Eddie supported many charities and gave generously to the Mito Foundation, several veterans organizations and for the protection of animals.

Survivors include his loving wife of 42 years, Karen; children, Rose Mary Lescault (Jean Marc) of Saratoga, NY, Tara Nielsen (Ryan) of Galway, NY and Edward Snay, III (Danielle) of Oxford; grandchildren, Tayler, Brock, Krystal, Daniel, Jakob, Carter and Charlotte; 5 sisters and a brother. Eddie was preceded in death by his parents and 3 sisters.

Eddie’s family and friends will gather Friday, March 6, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the Banks/Page-Theus Chapel, Wildwood. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to honor Eddie may be made to the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation, www.umdf.org.