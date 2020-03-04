Search
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
Staff Report
Driver suffered medical episode prior to crash at Southern Trace Plaza

An investigator with the Florida Highway Patrol has determined that a driver suffered a medical episode prior to a crash Monday afternoon at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Ted Nugent a poor choice to headline event in The Villages

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Ted Nugent is a poor choice to headline an event in The Villages.
Letters to the Editor

Trolls have no joy in their lives

A Village of Silver Lake resident suggests maybe it’s time to offer the troll ladies a cup of coffee and help them find joy in their lives. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters honored for life-saving efforts on teenager injured in vehicle crash

Two Leesburg firefighters have been honored by Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with a 2019 Life Saving Award.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Edward Joseph Snay, Jr.

Eddie Snay supported many charities and gave generously to the Mito Foundation, several veterans organizations and for the protection of animals.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Manufacturer announces plan to triple expansion project in Wildwood

An Italy-based building products manufacturer wants to triple the size of an expansion project approved last year for its Wildwood plant.
Edward Joseph Snay, Jr.

Edward Snay

Edward Joseph Snay, Jr., 64, of Oxford, FL, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020.

Mr. Snay was born September 17, 1955 in Cohoes, NY to the late Edward Joseph Snay, Jr and Frances (Waz) Snay. He had worked for Platex for many years and then for BOCE with the New York State Department of Education where he retired. Eddie moved to Naples, FL in 2014 from Ballston Spa, NY and the to The Villages last year. He was of the Catholic faith and a member of the ELKS. Eddie supported many charities and gave generously to the Mito Foundation, several veterans organizations and for the protection of animals.

Survivors include his loving wife of 42 years, Karen; children, Rose Mary Lescault (Jean Marc) of Saratoga, NY, Tara Nielsen (Ryan) of Galway, NY and Edward Snay, III (Danielle) of Oxford; grandchildren, Tayler, Brock, Krystal, Daniel, Jakob, Carter and Charlotte; 5 sisters and a brother. Eddie was preceded in death by his parents and 3 sisters.

Eddie’s family and friends will gather Friday, March 6, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the Banks/Page-Theus Chapel, Wildwood. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to honor Eddie may be made to the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation, www.umdf.org.

Obituaries

Edward Joseph Snay, Jr.

Eddie Snay supported many charities and gave generously to the Mito Foundation, several veterans organizations and for the protection of animals.
Town Square Entertainment

Live square entertainment for Wednesday, March 4

Paisley Craze Brownwood Paddock Square  |  5:00 PM Rocky & The Rollers Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM Rick Melvern Band Spanish Springs Town Square  |  5:00...
News

Driver suffered medical episode prior to crash at Southern Trace Plaza

An investigator with the Florida Highway Patrol has determined that a driver suffered a medical episode prior to a crash Monday afternoon at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages.
News

Villagers for Trump and Trump protester clash at busy intersection

Villagers for Trump had planned a sign-waving rally Tuesday. When they arrived they found the most famous anti-Trumper in The Villages, Ed McGinty, whose golf cart was covered with anti-Trump signs.
News

Villagers for Trump and Trump protester clash at busy intersection

Villagers for Trump had planned a sign-waving rally Tuesday. When they arrived they found the most famous anti-Trumper in The Villages, Ed McGinty, whose golf cart was covered with anti-Trump signs.
News

Villager withdraws from GOP contest to oust incumbent commissioner

A Villager has withdrawn from a Republican contest to oust an incumbent Sumter County commissioner.
Opinions

Opinions

Trump Administration has taken this virus outbreak seriously

Congressman Daniel Webster offers an update on the federal and state response to the Coronavirus.
Crime

Crime

Gate camera helps deputies nab suspect in car burglaries in The Villages

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a suspect in a rash of car burglaries in The Villages. 
Crime

Woman jailed after failing to return rental car to Lake Sumter Landing

A woman was jailed after failing to return a rental car to the Enterprise office at Lake Sumter Landing.
