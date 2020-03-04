Search
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
Larry D. Croom
83 F
The Villages

Charter school volleyball coach spiked after leaving Villages sales force

The volleyball coach at The Villages Charter School has been ousted after leaving The Properties of The Villages sales force.
Get rid of the adult children breaking the law

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager argues its time to get the adult law-breaking “children” out of their enabling parents’ homes in The Villages.
Lady Lake should not provide water to Sumter County development

A Village of El Cortez resident is applauding Lady Lake commissioners who don’t want to provide water to a development in Sumter County. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Leesburg firefighters honored for life-saving efforts on teenager injured in vehicle crash

Two Leesburg firefighters have been honored by Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with a 2019 Life Saving Award.
Edward Joseph Snay, Jr.

Eddie Snay supported many charities and gave generously to the Mito Foundation, several veterans organizations and for the protection of animals.
Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Lake County sheriff lauds corporal for helping to save bleeding man’s life

Lake County Sheriff Peyton C. Grinnell recently honored one of his sheriff’s deputies for helping to save a wounded man’s life last year.

Lake County Sheriff Peyton C. Grinnell, left, recently presented Cpl. Gary Abbott with a Life Saving Award for his actions last August after responding to a call where a man was bleeding profusely.

Grinnell presented a Life Saving Award to Cpl. Gary Abbott, who responded to a call in August after a bloodied man was reportedly running through a residential area. When Abbott and other deputies arrived, they discovered the man had suffered a large laceration to his left bicep, muscle, ligament and artery, a sheriff’s office report says.

Abbott and his fellow deputies – including Dep. Joshua Mercer, who was honored with a similar award last month – were able to restrain the man, who was under the influence of methamphetamine. Together, they were able to apply a tourniquet to control the man’s life-threatening blood loss – an action Grinnell said very well could have saved his life.

Woman in high-heel boots struggles through sobriety exercises at Boone Gate

A woman in high-heel boots was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after struggling through field sobriety exercises near the Boone Gate on the Historic Side of The Villages.
Woman with Connecticut ID tries to cash stolen check because ‘times are rough’ 

A woman with a phony Connecticut driver’s license was arrested after she tried to cash a nearly $5,000 stolen check at a local bank because, “Times are rough.”
Villager running to defeat Sumter County incumbent gets earful from angry voters

A Villager running to defeat an incumbent Sumter County commissioner got an earful from angry voters while he was collecting signatures on petitions in support of his candidacy.
Villages Honor Flight pays tribute to 50th mission with special photo op

Members of Villages Honor Flight turned out en masse Wednesday morning to mark the upcoming 50th mission to Washington, D.C. in a special way – by having the participants form a giant “50!” on The Villages Polo Field.
Lake County voters told to review their files after fraudulent activity found

Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays has determined that fraudulent Florida Voter Registration Application forms were submitted to his office and is advising voters to review their voter files.
Larry D. Croom

Keep moving for a longer and better life

Dr. Gabe Mirkin advises that everyone should try to keep moving their muscles every day. He takes a look at the science behind that advice.
