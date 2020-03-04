Lake County sheriff lauds corporal for helping to save bleeding man’s life

Lake County Sheriff Peyton C. Grinnell recently honored one of his sheriff’s deputies for helping to save a wounded man’s life last year.

Grinnell presented a Life Saving Award to Cpl. Gary Abbott, who responded to a call in August after a bloodied man was reportedly running through a residential area. When Abbott and other deputies arrived, they discovered the man had suffered a large laceration to his left bicep, muscle, ligament and artery, a sheriff’s office report says.

Abbott and his fellow deputies – including Dep. Joshua Mercer, who was honored with a similar award last month – were able to restrain the man, who was under the influence of methamphetamine. Together, they were able to apply a tourniquet to control the man’s life-threatening blood loss – an action Grinnell said very well could have saved his life.