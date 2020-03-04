Search
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
Staff Report
Charter school volleyball coach spiked after leaving Villages sales force

The volleyball coach at The Villages Charter School has been ousted after leaving The Properties of The Villages sales force.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Get rid of the adult children breaking the law

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager argues its time to get the adult law-breaking “children” out of their enabling parents’ homes in The Villages.
Letters to the Editor

Lady Lake should not provide water to Sumter County development

A Village of El Cortez resident is applauding Lady Lake commissioners who don’t want to provide water to a development in Sumter County. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters honored for life-saving efforts on teenager injured in vehicle crash

Two Leesburg firefighters have been honored by Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with a 2019 Life Saving Award.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Edward Joseph Snay, Jr.

Eddie Snay supported many charities and gave generously to the Mito Foundation, several veterans organizations and for the protection of animals.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Action Gator Tire wins approval for location on County Road 466A in Wildwood

Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Lake County voters told to review their files after fraudulent activity found

Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays has determined that fraudulent Florida Voter Registration Application forms were submitted to his office and is advising voters to review their voter file, which is available on the Lake County election website, www.LakeVotes.com/Voting/Voter-Information.

The fraud appears to be the work of one person who submitted false and inaccurate voter registration information such as party registration, Social Security and driver’s license numbers, addresses and other information.

“My office became aware of a potential problem last week when several voters contacted our office after receiving new Voter Information Cards indicating their party affiliation had been changed from Democrat to Republican,” Hays said. “Several of the voters told us that the only thing they had filled out was a Candidate Petition form, yet we received a Florida Voter Registration Application form with one or more inaccurate representations, as well as what appears to be forged signatures.”

On Monday, Hays turned over information the elections office had found to the state attorney’s office for further investigation. Falsifying voter information is a criminal offense, according to Florida law. Hays and the state attorney have been in contact with the third-party voter registration organization that employed the person, and they are cooperating with the investigation.

“After looking at these initial complaints, our staff this weekend expanded their review to recently submitted voter change forms and began to narrow in on one individual, who appears to be the source of the false registrations,” Hays said. “We have 10 official complaints from voters whose voter information appears to have been tampered with and we have identified other suspect cases, including a handful of party registration changes.”

“While the state attorney pursues the investigation, my focus is on the election and making sure every eligible voter can cast a ballot and have their vote counted,” Hays said. “I’m pleased to say that the process is working as it should.”

When information was submitted that contradicted other information in the system, the Supervisor of Elections office sent a letter to the voter advising them that there was unverified information on an application and requesting the voter contact the elections office.

The most significant impact of these false registrations is that previously registered Democratic voters may have unknowingly had their voter registration changed to Republican. Until this fraud was detected on Friday, the SOE office would have processed the change as usual – by issuing a new voter registration card with updated information, and that’s why Hays is asking voters to check for correspondence from his office or to check their voter file at https://www.lakevotes.com/Voting/Voter-Information. While some of these changes may have been correct, others may be due to falsified information.

If a voter finds that any information is inaccurate, or that changes were made to their voter registration that they did not authorize, he or she should contact the Lake County Supervisor of Elections office at (352) 343- 9734.

“It’s important to note that even if unauthorized changes were made to their file, voters will still be able to cast a provisional ballot and elections officials will ensure every eligible vote is counted. Poll workers have been carefully trained to handle this and other potential problems,” Hays said.

The primary election for both Republicans and Democrats is March 17. Early voting begins Thursday, March 5. For more information about the election, visit www.LakeVotes.com.

Opinions

Opinions

Keep moving for a longer and better life

Dr. Gabe Mirkin advises that everyone should try to keep moving their muscles every day. He takes a look at the science behind that advice.
Read more
Crime

Crime

Woman in high-heel boots struggles through sobriety exercises at Boone Gate

A woman in high-heel boots was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after struggling through field sobriety exercises near the Boone Gate on the Historic Side of The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Woman with Connecticut ID tries to cash stolen check because ‘times are rough’ 

A woman with a phony Connecticut driver’s license was arrested after she tried to cash a nearly $5,000 stolen check at a local bank because, “Times are rough.”
Read more
