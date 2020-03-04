Search
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
Letters to the Editor
Maybe the trolls needs to be outed

To the Editor:

I cannot believe that in a beautiful community like The Villages where people have moved down here to have peace, enjoyment, relaxation, and recreation, there is someone or some persons who feel it’s OK to “complain/report” lawn infractions, no matter how miniscule.
My major complaint is unless this person is willing to come out and identify him or herself, those complaints are not being ignored or invalidated. The accused always has the right to know who the accuser is. What a shame that someone who is so cowardly and unhappy as to point out infractions in some yards can have any credence regarding the properties of others.
Maybe the trolls need to be outed and then IGNORED.

Jan Lindsey
Village of Palo Alto

 

Follow us on Instagram